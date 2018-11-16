The Montreal Canadiens rebounded and came out on top 3-2 against the Calgary Flames Thursday night. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage form, while the misery continued for the other.

Carey Price backstopped the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win over Mike Smith and the Calgary Flames on Thursday night, despite the visitors being outshot 45-22.

“He’s the best goalie in the world,” said Artturi Lehkonen, who scored the game-winner in the third period. “He was outstanding in the net. He was a big key as to why we won.”

Lehkonen’s first goal in 18 games, dating back to the season-opener, came on a harmless-looking 40-foot wrist shot from off the wing that leaked through Smith’s pads.

“Bad goal, bad timing,” said Smith, who fell to 5-7-1.

Smith’s save percentage dropped to .876 on the season, which ranks 49th out of 50 goaltenders who have played six-or-more games.

“When you feel like you’ve let your team down, that’s probably the biggest frustration/disappointment that can ever happen in your career,” said the 36-year-old. “Our team played such a great game tonight and deserved a much better fate. When something happens like that and it’s on you, it’s obviously disappointing.”

It has been a tough year for Price, too, who entered the night with an .892 save percentage. Price found himself on the bench the last two games after giving up 11 goals on 63 shots in his previous two starts.

But he was back in form against Calgary.

“Just trying to stop the puck and try to read plays well and let them hit you when they come,” said Price, who improved to 6-4-3.

Price stopped all thirteen shots he faced in the final frame as the Canadiens won for the third time when trailing after two periods.

“He’s got his reputation as Carey Price, the best goalie in the world, for a reason and we have that confidence playing in front of him and I don’t think anyone was ever worried,” said Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.

Tomas Tatar and Jonathan Drouin also scored for Montreal (10-6-3), which has split the opening two games of its three-game Western Canada road trip. The Canadiens play in Vancouver on Saturday.

Max Domi had an assist for the Canadiens to extend his point streak to eight games (5-7-12).

Matthew Tkachuk scored both goals for Calgary (10-8-1). Tkachuk’s eighth and ninth markers of the season put him at a team-best 21 points on the season. Mark Giordano had two assists. The Flames’ four-game homestand continues Saturday when they are host to the Edmonton Oilers.

“Very, very tough,” said Tkachuk, about the setback. “It’s one of those where you don’t want a third period like that, especially when you’re up 2-1 in your building.”

Montreal tied the game 2-2 at 8:32 of the third. After a scramble in front of the net, Smith kicked out his pad to stop Andrew Shaw’s backhander, but Drouin was right there to slide in the rebound.

“Carey stood tall in net and gave us a chance after two periods to still be in the game,” said Canadiens coach Claude Julien. “I liked the way we came out in the third. Finally we talked about it, starting to play on our toes again like we had been when things are going well.”

The Canadiens opened the scoring eight minutes into the first on another shaky one as Tatar’s shot from the slot deflected off Smith’s upper body and went into the net.

“We all have bad days at work sometimes,” said Flames defenceman Travis Hamonic, when asked about his goaltender. “We battle as a team. We win and lose as a team. It’s never on one player.”

Coming on the fifth shot Smith faced, it was the 10th time in 13 starts that he has surrendered a goal on one of the first six shots.

Notes: Flames forward Dillon Dube (upper body) is back practicing and is nearing a return. He has missed four games. Canadiens defenceman David Schlemko played in his 400th NHL game.

Previous story
Cougars senior boys knock off Raiders in game 1 of CASAA Zone Final
Next story
Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

Just Posted

UPDATED: Snow expected to continue falling in Red Deer area

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity company Cylance for US$1.4 billion

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire U.S.… Continue reading

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed, preserved to honour his work

SASKATOON — When Chris Wenzel knew he was going to die, he… Continue reading

Occupational safety officers investigate deaths of three people near Edmonton

LEDUC, Alta. — RCMP say three men have died in a workplace… Continue reading

Firearms licence screening backlogs pose safety risks: RCMP audit

OTTAWA — Investigations into whether gun licences should be revoked due to… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Most Read