Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let it be known several times that he’s a Montreal Canadiens fan first and foremost. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his favourite Canadian hockey team on trade deadline day.

Speaking to TSN’s “TradeCentre” in a video interview from Ottawa on Monday hours before the NHL trade deadline, Trudeau let it be known several times that he’s a Montreal Canadiens fan first and foremost.

The six other NHL teams from Canada received only a passing mention during the three-minute interview.

“This was supposed to be a bit of a rebuilding year but over the past little bit (Canadiens goaltender) Carey (Price) has been hot and they’ve been doing really, really well,” said Trudeau, who spent a good chunk of his younger days in Montreal. “Whatever he’s doing, keep it up. We’ve got four great teams headed to the playoffs, at least, from Canada.

“I think there’s a lot of positivity. Of course, I’m going to stay focused on how my beloved Habs are doing and keep my fingers crossed that they get to the finals.”

Trudeau even took a playful shot at the Habs’ arch-rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat visiting Montreal on Saturday.

“I’m still a little bitter about Saturday night, but we know the Leafs are on a good roll for people who care about them,” Trudeau said. “But I’m going to make sure we keep staying strong in Montreal.”

TSN host James Duthie then asked Trudeau if there is anything the Canadian government could do to help end the country’s Stanley Cup drought. Montreal was the last team to win the NHL title in 1993.

“I am very much focused on making sure the drought ends with the same team that started it all,” Trudeau said. “The last team to win were the Habs and I remember being a white water river guide in the spring of ‘93 when we were celebrating that victory. I’d love to be able to celebrate another Stanley Cup victory by the Habs today as prime minister.”