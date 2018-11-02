Provost’s Scott Guenthner takes win on night four of CFR

Jacob Gardner, who was awarded the all-around championship on Friday in round four of the Canadian Finals Rodeo. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/ Advocate Staff)

Provost’s own Scott Guenthner finally saw his luck change at the CFR Friday.

The 27-year-old had his best run of the week in round four of steer wrestling and picked up his first victory.

He chased down his steer in 3.7 seconds for a $10,530.00 cheque, and he said it was a horse change that led to his good luck Friday.

“I’ve been having the worst luck so I thought I’d switch it up. Different horse and different hazer, and it went a lot better. Good steer, I knew I just needed to get a good start and throw him as quick as I possibly could,” said Guenthner, who had Baillie Milan hazing and rode Tyson, Curtis Cassidy’s horse.

“I’m going to that horse in Vegas (At the National Finals Rodeo) so it’s nice to get a couple rounds on him. Nice to get him in that finals atmosphere.”

Guenthner leads the Canadian standings heading into the weekend with a season total of $49,244.44 and he is hoping a title could be in the cards when the buckles are handed out Sunday.

”It felt awesome, (it has been) a little bit of a down week. Probably not been the most happy person to put up with,” said Guenthner, who also won this summer at the 2018 Ponoka Stampede.

“I said I’d never come back number one in Canada, they all want to shoot at you. Have to try and hold it together this time and win the Canadian championship.”

Jake Vold is doing everything in his power to win another CFR.

The 31-year-old, three-time Canadian Bareback Champion took another step towards number four Friday.

Vold rode American Thumber to a score of 86.25 for a round tie with Orin Larsen, who was just the second man out of the chute.

“I’ve been on that mare probably five or six times and always had great success on her,” he said.

“Nice little horse, lets you show off your spur ride. A round like this, as good as these guys are, that’s kind of what you have to do. You have to take advantage of an animal like that.”

Vold leads the season standings with $63,987.91, more than $9,000 ahead of Richard Champion. Clint Laye continues to lead the aggregate after a fifth-place finish on Friday. Vold said it’s so competitive that it’s really anybody’s game on the weekend.

“Guys in front of me, I want everyone to go be 90 because that just pumps me up and I have to go beat them,” Vold said.

“Some guys jumped up and Orin (Larsen) jumped out to an 86, I thought let’s go try and beat him. I’ll take a tie with any day with Orin.”

Tristen Manning earned the boys steer riding title on day four. The Edson native had four solid rides and knew he was going to win the buckle after two days of riding.

” I feel pretty good knowing that I’m a Canadian champion, it was a goal coming in,” he said.

Manning joked it might have been the first time he got a hug from his twin sister Taylor, who is running near the top in the ladies barrel racing.

Cooper Thatcher of Wildwood was the novice saddle bronc Canadian champion and Sundre’s Mason Helmeczi grabbed the title in the novice bareback.

Day 4 winners:

Bull Riding: Jordan Hansen (Calgary) 85.75.

Bareback: Jake Vold and Orin Larsen, 86.25 tie.

Team Roping: Brady Ryan and Kasper Troy, 4.2 seconds.

Saddle Bronc: Jake Watson (Hudsons Hope, B.C.) 87.

Tie Down Roping: Kyle Lucas (Carstairs) 7.9 seconds.

Steer Wrestling: Scott Guenthner (Provost) 3.7 seconds.

Ladies Barrel Racing: Callahan Crossley (Hermiston, OR) 13.454 seconds.



Jake Vold ties for first in the bareback in round four at the Canadian Finals Rodeo Friday at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)