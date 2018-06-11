Purdy and Moline named Notre Dame Cougars Athletes of the Year

Anne-Marie Purdy and Ty Moline were named the Notre Dame Cougars Female and Male Athletes of the Year on Monday night at the Cougars annual Athletic Banquet. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Athletic versatility proved most valuable at the Notre Dame Cougars Athletic Banquet on Monday night.

The major award winners, senior Male Athlete of the Year Ty Moline and Female Athlete of the Year Anne-Marie Purdy were valued contributors in not just one or two, but a multitude of sports.

Moline earned nods as team MVP for both volleyball and tennis but was also a key player in handball and badminton.

“I’m a firm believer that playing multi-sports helps you become better at other sports. I think being good at handball and that helped me be a better volleyball player and grow as an athlete,” he said.

The senior was also nominated as the Male Athlete of the Year last year and won the grade 10 Male Athlete of the Year two years ago.

Other nominees this time around were Alex Groenen and Wyatt Reefhuis.

“Really thankful. There was some great competition with Alex, he was our best player in handball and Wyatt was key on the basketball team, really huge honour to be recognized with those guys,” Moline said.

Moline is set to attend Medicine Hat College next year and will play volleyball for the Rattlers in the Alberta College Athletic Conference.

Purdy contributed to solid seasons in basketball, volleyball, handball and soccer and noted that so many people helped make her athletic season a success.

“It is really special this year because I had great teammates, coaches, friends and supporters and everyone who helped me get to where I am,” she said.

“I’ve always loved what different sports bring. Especially the different groups and teammates coming together.”

She said one of her fondest memories of sports at Notre Dame was the camaraderie between teammates.

“At Notre Dame, the biggest part of our athletics is just the support that everyone has for different teams and cheering each other on,” she said.

Purdy, a grade 11 student, was also the Grade 10 Female Athlete of the Year last year.

The other senior female athlete of the year nominees included Kia Piche and Janelle Agot.

The Grade 10 Male Athlete of the Year was Limuel Lazaro. Kyle Henderson and Kade Hirney were the other nominees.

The Grade 10 Female Athlete of the Year was Kennedy Shooter. Other nominees were Asha Weaver and Rachel Vida.

Cougar Leadership Award winners were Janelle Agot and Adam Melnyk.

Ethan West and Rudy Soffo won the Cougar Spirit Award.



