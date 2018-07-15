Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

MOSCOW — Russian protest group and Pussy Riot has claimed responsibility for four people who ran onto the field and disrupted the World Cup final.

The punk band says in a statement posted on their Twitter feed Sunday that the disruption was a protest.

The four people who charged onto the field in the 52nd minute simultaneously in what appeared to be old-fashioned police uniforms were tackled to the ground by stewards, but not before one shared a high five with a French player in the centre circle.

Pussy Riot issued a list of demands to the Russian government on Twitter including to free political prisoners, end “illegal arrests at protests” and to “allow political competition in the country.”

Pussy Riot rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russia President Vladimir Putin.

