B.C. Lions’ Winston Rose, right, tackles Calgary Stampeders’ Terry Williams during CFL pre-season football action in Calgary, Friday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

QB Ricky Lloyd shines for Lions in 36-23 pre-season win over Stampeders

CALGARY — Ricky Lloyd threw a trio of touchdown passes for the B.C. Lions in a 36-23 pre-season win over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

B.C. trailed until the third quarter, when Lloyd connected Kevin Elliott, Trevon Van and Ricky Collins Jr.

Keelan Johnson scored a defensive touchdown for the Lions. Ty Long kicked a 45-yard field goal and Jose Maltos was good from 48 and 23 yards.

Starting quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and Markeith Ambles scored touchdowns for Calgary.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 26, 48 and 27 yards in front of an announced 24,681 at McMahon Stadium.

Lloyd, a 25-year-old Californian who played three seasons at Minnesota State, completed 15-of-23 passes for 121 yards.

Lions starter Jon Jennings completed 4-of-5 passes for 40 yards before he was replaced by Cody Fajardo to start the second quarter.

Fajardo was 3 for 4 in passing for 38 yards in just under a quarter of work before he was hit hard and gave way to Lloyd.

Mitchell completed 3-of-5 passes for 45 yards in almost a quarter of work, followed by Ricky Stanzi who went 6-for-15 for 75 yards with one interception.

Larry Brihm Jr. threw just two passes in the third quarter for Calgary, but one of them was for a touchdown. Nick Arbuckle completed 7-of-12 passes for 62 yards, but was intercepted twice.

Lloyd threw touchdown passes of five, six and 11 yards in the third quarter.

Calgary’s Brihm connected with Ambles under the uprights for a major early in the quarter.

Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson unsuccessfully challenged a roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first half, which ended with Calgary leading 17-11.

B.C.’s Johnson recovered a Romar Morris fumble early in the second quarter and took the ball back 23 yards for a Lions touchdown. Fajardo then kept the ball and ran it in for the two-point convert.

On a second-and-goal late in the first quarter, Mitchell found a seam and ran the ball in to score.

The Stampeders finish the pre-season June 8 on the road against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and start the regular season at home June 16 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Lions host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a pre-season game June 8 before opening at home June 16 against the Montreal Alouettes.

