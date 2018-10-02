Quarterback Collaros, defensive backs Fogg and Unamba earn CFL honours

TORONTO — Saskatchewan quarterback Zach Collaros, Winnipeg defensive back Kevin Fogg and Hamilton defensive back Don Unamba are the CFL top performers for Week 16.

Collaros steered the Roughriders to their sixth win in seven games on Sunday afternoon, throwing for 394 yards and a touchdown in a 34-29 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Fogg had 25 punt return yards, three defensive tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble return and a touchdown in the Blue Bombers’ 30-3 rout of Edmonton on Saturday.

Unamba had five defensive tackles, including one for a loss, as well as an interception and a touchdown Saturday in the Tiger-Cats 40-10 win over the visiting B.C. Lions.

