Quarterback questions loom for B.C. Lions following pair of losses

SURREY, B.C. — Wally Buono says he doesn’t know who will be the B.C. Lions’ starting quarterback this weekend.

The Lions head coach says his staff is looking at various options for correcting mistakes and improving play after B.C. was trounced 41-19 by the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on Saturday.

Jonathon Jennings has held the Lions No. 1 quarterback position this year, but has yet to throw for more than 200 yards and he was 15-for-24 for 105 yards with two interceptions in Winnipeg.

The 25-year-old says he’s frustrated and disappointed that he hasn’t been playing his best football so far this season.

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay hasn’t played yet this year following off-season knee surgery, but Buono says he will definitely be in the next game’s lineup in some capacity.

The loss in Winnipeg saw the Lions fall to 1-2 on the season, and the teams are set for a rematch in Vancouver on Saturday.