RDC Queens middle Hanna Delemont crushes a ball past Lethbridge College Kodiaks blocker Laura Serafini on Friday night at RDC. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Queens bounce Kodiaks in three sets

The RDC Queens rolled over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s volleyball play Friday night.

RDC (14-5) cruised to a three-set home victory (25-15, 25-11, 25-15) after a pair of losses at Briercrest College last weekend.

“It was kind of a continuation from last week. I thought we played really well. We competed really well,” Queens head coach Chris Wandler said.

“We brought that same determination into that game. Even though we didn’t end up with two W’s, we were in a really good spot team-wise.”

Five Queens had at least five kills in the match Friday and veteran fourth-year hitter Naomi Jardine led the way with 10 kills and eight digs. She was also player of the game in the win.

“She was solid, consistent. She’s really good on the defensive side of things and the ball control side. That’s we need from her, kills are just a bonus for us,” Wandler added.

The Queens serving attack proved too lethal for the Kodiaks, with 10 aces on the night and Wandler added it made their offensive attack that much more efficient.

“Our serve was pretty on pace and gave them a lot of difficulty. That made our defensive game that much more efficient and easier,” Wander said.

RDC fifth-year setter Chanelle Kayser also had a big game with 35 assists and five aces. McKenna Barthel had seven kills, Miranda Dawe had nine and Hanna Delemont had eight.

RDC will host the Kodiaks Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four Rebels crack NHL Central Scouting list (With video)
Next story
Canada falls to Mexico in semis at CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship

Just Posted

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Alberta’s Lt.-Governor visits Penhold

Lt.-Governor in Penhold for Chain of Office ceremony

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month