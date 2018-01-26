Queens bounce Kodiaks in three sets

The RDC Queens rolled over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s volleyball play Friday night.

RDC (14-5) cruised to a three-set home victory (25-15, 25-11, 25-15) after a pair of losses at Briercrest College last weekend.

“It was kind of a continuation from last week. I thought we played really well. We competed really well,” Queens head coach Chris Wandler said.

“We brought that same determination into that game. Even though we didn’t end up with two W’s, we were in a really good spot team-wise.”

Five Queens had at least five kills in the match Friday and veteran fourth-year hitter Naomi Jardine led the way with 10 kills and eight digs. She was also player of the game in the win.

“She was solid, consistent. She’s really good on the defensive side of things and the ball control side. That’s we need from her, kills are just a bonus for us,” Wandler added.

The Queens serving attack proved too lethal for the Kodiaks, with 10 aces on the night and Wandler added it made their offensive attack that much more efficient.

“Our serve was pretty on pace and gave them a lot of difficulty. That made our defensive game that much more efficient and easier,” Wander said.

RDC fifth-year setter Chanelle Kayser also had a big game with 35 assists and five aces. McKenna Barthel had seven kills, Miranda Dawe had nine and Hanna Delemont had eight.

RDC will host the Kodiaks Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.



