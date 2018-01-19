Queens come from behind to beat Briercrest, Kings rout Clippers

RDC Queens forward Emily White picked up a double-double in the Queens 71-70 win over the Briercrest College Clippers on Friday. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens pulled off a tight 71-70 win on their home court Friday night against the Briercrest College Clippers in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s basketball play.

The Queens trailed 38-29 at halftime but stormed back with 26 points in the third quarter to take a 55-52 advantage into the fourth. The Queens added another 16 in the final quarter to close out the victory.

Emily White was the leading scorer for the Queens with 19 points and Eva Bonde also had a big game with 15. White, a third-year forward from Denmark had a double-double in the game, chipping in 12 rebounds along with her 19-point effort. She also had seven steals and a block.

Forward Mary Krause, a fourth-year from Wetaskiwin put up eight points and added nine boards. Maya Parker also chipped in 13 points.

On the men’s side, the Kings put forth a dominant performance in a 94-67 win over the Clippers.

Kings fourth-year forward Daniel Powell had a monster night with 36 points in just 26 minutes of action. He picked up the double-double with a massive game on the boards as well, tallying 16 rebounds.

Calgary product Eric Bakker, a first-year also had a double-double with 15 points and 13 boards. Three other Kings, Dshawn Tyrell, Spencer Klassen and Cody White all scored in double digits in the blowout.

The Queens hit the court in a rematch against the Clippers with tipoff set for 1 p.m. at RDC on Saturday. The Kings will follow at 3 p.m.



