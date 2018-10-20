RDC Queens keeper Erin Gill earned her sixth shutout of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season in a scoreless draw against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Queens earn draw, Kings fall in Lethbridge

The RDC Kings clinched a playoff spot last weekend but were unable to carry that momentum into Lethbridge on Saturday.

RDC (6-3-2) dropped the 3-1 game to the Lethbridge College Kodiaks and will play their final game of the year Sunday in Medicine Hat.

Matthew Elphick found the mark for the Kings in the 11th minutes but from there, it was all Kodiaks.

The home side scored in the 18th minute and the 62nd before Wilson Ntignee capped the scoring in the 89 th minute.

Kings midfielder Gabriel Martin Fons received a red card in the 87th minute and in the 90th, Keegan Tingley also earned a red.

The Queens (7-2-2) played to a scoreless draw with the Kodiaks.

It was another clean sheet for second-year Queens netminder Erin Gill, who has six on the year.

