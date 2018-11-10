RDC Queens forward Neisha Germann just misses a chance to score on SAIT netminder Elisha Oswald in the second period at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Queens earn second straight win over SAIT

The RDC Queens seemed to hit their stride against the SAIT Trojans.

RDC picked up their second straight victory over the Trojans at home Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey action. The Kings also knocked off SAIT 3-1 on Friday.

The Queens topped the Trojans 4-2 on Saturday and controlled the play from the opening faceoff on.

“Through the weekend we had a little bit better net-presence, those were the goals we scored for the most part,” said Queens head coach Kelly Coulter.

“In our league, you have to get to the net and get to those dirty areas and I thought we did a better job of that. Managed the puck better in our transition and trying to attack with a bit more speed against this team.”

First-year Kings forward Mary Hirsch notched a first-period goal and assists on the first tally of the night to earn player of the game honours.

“Mary is a smart player. You’re going to see her grow exponentially with her experience in this league,” Coulter added.

”She’s very receptive and easy to coach. Has a great attitude and it’s nice to see her on the score sheet. At the net front, working hard. Getting rewarded.”

RDC scored twice in the first period, then Veronika Bucifalova added a goal two minutes into the second to extend the RDC lead to 3-1.

In the third, Kaely McMurtry added her fourth goal of the weekend with a tally at 5:03.

Queens rookie netminder Karlee Fetch entered the game in relief of Nisa Bartlett and stopped all seven shots she faced.

RDC out shot the Trojans 36-14 in the contest.


