Queens finish first at ACAC Cross Country opener

Kings finished second to kick off the season

The RDC cross-country running team showed they are a force to be reckoned with on the weekend in Grande Prairie.

The Queens earned top spot in the opening Grand Prix of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference cross country season. The Kings were also strong and finished second overall in the race.

Veteran Jill Stewart, a third-year Occupational Therapist Assistant diploma student finished the six-kilometre race in 24 minutes and 33 seconds to take the top spot among female runners. Fellow Queen Shaelyn Moltzahn finished fourth (26:18), Shayla Sklaruk was fifth (26:21) and Teagan Shapka ended up ninth in 27:10.

For the Kings, rookie Daniel Szucs had a strong 8km race and finished fourth in 29:39. Teammate Stephen Rowley, a second-year runner finished fifth (30:01) and Cooper Cheshire ended in sixth, just one second behind.

“I was very pleased with the effort and results today,” said RDC Cross Country running coach Kari Elliott in a press release. “We set goals before racing and many of the student-athletes achieved or passed those goals. Our runners looked sharp and it was a very positive start to the season.”

Next up for the Queens is Grand Prix two in Calgary on Sept. 15.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

