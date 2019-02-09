Queens hockey edge Griffins, Kings fall to SAIT

The RDC Queens pulled off a huge win over the MacEwan University Griffins Saturday.

RDC edged the Griffins 2-1 in Edmonton in Alberta College Athletic Conference women’s hockey play.

Queens goalie Karlee Fetch was stellar in net for the victory with 43 saves, including 13 in the third period.

Victoria Johnston opened the scoring for RDC late in the second and Kaitlan Linnell added another with 2:53 left in the game.

MacEwan broke the shutout with just 24 seconds left in the contest.

The Queens improved to 9-13 on the season and will finish the regular season with two games at SAIT next weekend.

On the men’s side, the Kings fell for the second game in a row to the SAIT Trojans.

SAIT scored twice in the opening frame and added a third-period tally to earn the 3-2 victory.

Tyrell Mappin got the Kings within one in the second period but Kurtis Rutledge extended the Trojans advantage 6:53 into the third.

Chase Thudium scored for the Kings with 14 seconds left in the game.

Arik Weersink stopped 35 shots for the Kings and Payton Lee turned aside 29 saves.

The Kings have just five games remaining in the ACAC season and have a 13-8-1 record.


