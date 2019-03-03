Queens hockey eliminated from playoffs in series finale with MacEwan University Griffins

The RDC Queens went the distance with the MacEwan University Griffins but came up just short.

RDC forced a third and deciding game in the best-of-three series against a team that had seven more wins and 11 more points in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference women’s hockey regular season.

In the series finale Sunday in Edmonton, the Griffins were victorious 3-1 on home ice to move on to the ACAC Championship against NAIT.

The Griffins scored twice in 62 seconds early in the third period, before Mairead Best got the Queens within one. With the Queens goalie pulled, Chantel Ricker scored for GMU to close out the victory.

Queens Hockey drops game 3 tonight 3-1 against @MacEwanGriffins to end the season. Gutsy performance by all the players tonight. Best of luck to @OOKSWHKY and the Griffins in the final. Thanks to all our fans, parents and friends all season for your support! — RDC Queens Hockey (@rdcqueenshockey) March 3, 2019

Queens goalie Karlee Fetch made 35 of 37 saves in the loss. Sandy Heim stopped 23 shots for the Griffins. The Queens were outshot 28-11 in the first two periods of the loss.

Saturday on home ice, the Queens picked up a huge 2-1 overtime win to push the series to three games. Best scored midway through the second and led until Jayme Doyle tied it in the third. Just 2:26 into overtime, Sydnee Decorby buried for the Queens. Best also assisted on that goal.

Queens Hockey wishes all the best to our fifth year graduates #9 Keinyn Nordell and #6 Kaely McMurtry in their future careers in the nursing and teaching fields respectively! Thanks for all your dedication to the program. Once a Queen Always a Queen. pic.twitter.com/icqneFIgiN — RDC Queens Hockey (@rdcqueenshockey) March 3, 2019

The loss Sunday ended the Queens season.



