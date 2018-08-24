Queens open preseason tournament with win over Kings University Eagles

RDC Queens first-year midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto, of Red Deer, battles to control the ball in the second half of an exhibition game against the Kings University Eagles. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens started the college soccer preseason off on the right foot Friday night.

RDC opened its Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference exhibition schedule in a north-south tournament at Edgar Athletic Park. They picked up a 3-1 victory over The Kings Universiy Eagles to start the weekend.

It was a welcome result for the Queens, who only managed to score more than three goals on two occasions last season.

“It was really good, there was a lot of good talking. Got out all the jitters. After the first few minutes, we really clicked as a team which is good,” said co-captain Kayla Yeo, who scored once in the win.

First-year midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto added a goal and second-year forward Haley Nassichuk-Dean also found the net in the win.

The weekend is all about team building for RDC, according to Yeo. Beyond the practice pitch, it’s important to see how the players interact in a competitive environment.

“Learning how each other play and moving off the ball. Communicating and shifting sides,” she said about what the team hopes to gain from the tournament.

“A lot of the teams we’re playing are really good so it will prepare us really well for the season.”

They’ll play Saturday morning at Edgar Athletic Park at 10 a.m. against University of Alberta-Augustana, before facing off against Keyano College at 5 p.m. in Rocky Mountain House. Sunday they will host Grande Prairie Regional College at 10 a.m. at Edgar.

The RDC Kings also opened exhibition play against the Eagles and won 1-0. They will play UAA Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Edgar, then at 7 p.m. against Keyano in Rocky Mountain House. They will finish the weekend against GPRC on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Tournament play for both women’s and men’s ACAC soccer continues throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter