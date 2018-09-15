Queens shutout Olds College Broncos 3-0

The RDC Queens continued to roll on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

Second-year Goalie Erin Gill pitched a shutout as the Queens earned a 3-0 clean sheet win over the Olds College Broncos.

First-year midfielder Mikayla Fujimoto of Red Deer added her third goal of the season and Haley Nassichuck-Dean and Emily Richard also found the net in the victory.

Kayla Nesseth, a Pre-Health Sciences student from Red Deer was named Player of the Game for the Queens.

The RDC Kings battled back and forth to earn a 3-3 draw with the Broncos.

Olds opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a goal from Mario Fabian Gromenida. Just six seconds later, first-year midfielder Pedro Humberto Mourao Neto scored to tie the game up for RDC.

Gromenida scored his second of the afternoon in the 15th minute before Kings captain Theo Gill tied it again early in the second half.

Abu Bangura added a goal to restore the Broncos lead in the 65th minute, but second-year midfielder Kyle Bett scored the equalizer in the 86th for RDC.



