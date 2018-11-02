Queens sweep Rattlers, Kings fall in five sets

The RDC Queens bounced back in a big way in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play with a win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

RDC swept the Rattlers in three sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-15) at the Gary W. Harris Friday. The Queens had lost their last four matches heading into the Friday night game.

Queens rookie hitter led the way with 12 kills and six digs to go along with four block assists. Third-year Britt Davis had nine kills and Jade Van Dyke chipped in eight.

RDC setter Natalie Bloemen also had 38 assists in the win.

The RDC Kings dropped a dramatic five-set match (25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 28-30, 13-15) to the Rattlers.

RDC won two of the first three sets before losing in the fourth set 30-28 and were just edged out in the fifth.

Fifth-year Kings outside hitter Regan Fathers had 31 kills in the five-set match, while Ben Holmes chipped in 15.

Both the Kings and Queens are back on the court Saturday afternoon against the Rattlers.