Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff RDC Queens third-year outsider hitter Katrina Dawe puts a shot past a pair of Medicine Hat College Rattlers blockers in the first set at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Queens sweep Rattlers, Kings fall in five sets

The RDC Queens bounced back in a big way in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play with a win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

RDC swept the Rattlers in three sets (25-21, 25-22, 25-15) at the Gary W. Harris Friday. The Queens had lost their last four matches heading into the Friday night game.

Queens rookie hitter led the way with 12 kills and six digs to go along with four block assists. Third-year Britt Davis had nine kills and Jade Van Dyke chipped in eight.

RDC setter Natalie Bloemen also had 38 assists in the win.

The RDC Kings dropped a dramatic five-set match (25-19, 23-25, 25-16, 28-30, 13-15) to the Rattlers.

RDC won two of the first three sets before losing in the fourth set 30-28 and were just edged out in the fifth.

Fifth-year Kings outside hitter Regan Fathers had 31 kills in the five-set match, while Ben Holmes chipped in 15.

Both the Kings and Queens are back on the court Saturday afternoon against the Rattlers.

Previous story
Alexeyev to play for Russia in 2018 Canada Russia Series
Next story
Raptors finally pull away from Suns 107-98, improve to 8-1

Just Posted

Provost’s Scott Guenthner takes win on night four of CFR

Jake Vold ties for round win on night four in bareback riding

Red Deer mayor says offsetting a tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages (with poll)

Council’s take-home salary would stay the same, Veer maintains

Red Deer pot store one step closer to opening

Red Deer’s Green Town receives AGLC stamp

Number of lots at controversial Buffalo Lake RV resort slashed by appeal board

Appeal board cuts lots allowed at proposed Paradise Shores RV resort to 168 from 370

Drunk driving charges laid after truck went through doors of Red Deer pub

A 28-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving

Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner top bull rider for second straight night

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumour treatment

MILAN — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has been cleared to train again… Continue reading

US regulators subpoenaed Tesla production data, company says

DETROIT — U.S. securities investigators have subpoenaed information from Tesla about production… Continue reading

Dennis Miller plans politics break after ‘Fake News’ special

LOS ANGELES — Dennis Miller is embarking on a journey of reinvention,… Continue reading

Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order… Continue reading

In House battle, Democrats see hope in Trump territory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — White, working-class voters fueled President Donald Trump’s rise… Continue reading

Family thinks bones under home are missing father

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A New York family says they’ve found human bones… Continue reading

Most Read