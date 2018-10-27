Queens volleyball lose five-setter to SAIT Trojans

RDC Queens outside hitter Britt Davis pounds a ball past a SAIT Trojans blocker on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens let a crucial match slip away against the SAIT Trojans.

On their home court, RDC held a two-set advantage, but crumbled in the third and fourth and lost the match in the fifth (25-18, 25-22, 7-25, 23-25, 9-15).

With the loss, the Queens dropped to 1-5 on the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball season and head coach Chris Wandler was frustrated in his team’s inability to close out the match.

“We didn’t play well. It’s been three weekends and it’s been the same old bad habits that creep in and I’m getting kind of sick of it,” he said.

“I’ve given ample opportunity for someone to play and no one has taken it. It’s tough to play when nobody wants it or they think it’s too tough. But that’s what you get when you come to play at RDC. That’s the residual effect of it.”

Wandler said after the Queens dropped the third set 25-7, he was hoping a veteran player would step up, but nobody did.

“Just reset. We’re up 2-1, it’s not like we’re down 3o at halftime. It’s not basketball,” Wandler said.

“Still did not play the aggressive piece that we needed. It was all defensive. Too introverted. Same story.”

Katrina Dawe led the way offensively for RDC with 14 kills, while rookie Emma Holmes had eight. Queens libero Kaylee Domoney was player of the game with nine digs.

Trojans hitter Jadyn had a game-high 21 kills.

From the loss, the head coach said he hopes the group can bounce back and figure out what it means to be an RDC Queen.

“They have to learn from it. We can give them all the feedback pieces, but until they experience it on the court and change their attitude about that, there’s nothing I can do,” he said.



