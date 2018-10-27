RDC Queens outside hitter Britt Davis pounds a ball past a SAIT Trojans blocker on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Queens volleyball lose five-setter to SAIT Trojans

The RDC Queens let a crucial match slip away against the SAIT Trojans.

On their home court, RDC held a two-set advantage, but crumbled in the third and fourth and lost the match in the fifth (25-18, 25-22, 7-25, 23-25, 9-15).

With the loss, the Queens dropped to 1-5 on the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball season and head coach Chris Wandler was frustrated in his team’s inability to close out the match.

“We didn’t play well. It’s been three weekends and it’s been the same old bad habits that creep in and I’m getting kind of sick of it,” he said.

“I’ve given ample opportunity for someone to play and no one has taken it. It’s tough to play when nobody wants it or they think it’s too tough. But that’s what you get when you come to play at RDC. That’s the residual effect of it.”

Wandler said after the Queens dropped the third set 25-7, he was hoping a veteran player would step up, but nobody did.

“Just reset. We’re up 2-1, it’s not like we’re down 3o at halftime. It’s not basketball,” Wandler said.

“Still did not play the aggressive piece that we needed. It was all defensive. Too introverted. Same story.”

Katrina Dawe led the way offensively for RDC with 14 kills, while rookie Emma Holmes had eight. Queens libero Kaylee Domoney was player of the game with nine digs.

Trojans hitter Jadyn had a game-high 21 kills.

From the loss, the head coach said he hopes the group can bounce back and figure out what it means to be an RDC Queen.

“They have to learn from it. We can give them all the feedback pieces, but until they experience it on the court and change their attitude about that, there’s nothing I can do,” he said.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Peewee Hornets and Steelers battle for Blair Murray Trophy
Next story
Raiders and Cougars win at 45th Annual Lindsay Thurber Varsity volleyball tournament

Just Posted

UPDATE: Gaetz Avenue re-opens, gas leak contained

Gaetz Avenue has re-opened after a gas leak closed northbound and southbound… Continue reading

Learning digital skills at Red Deer College

Young Central Albertans explored the creative side of science this weekend at… Continue reading

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Central Alberta farmers applaud pending trade deal

Trans-Pacific Partnership deal is expected to boost Canadian agriculture exports

Sylvan Lake council imposes new borrowing limits

Town council wants to ensure community remains financially sustainable

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Gunman attacks Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people

PITTSBURGH — A gunman who’s believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and… Continue reading

Canadian politicians offer sympathies following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

OTTAWA — Several Canadian politicians have offered up their sympathies following a… Continue reading

NEB orders tighter safety measures at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

VICTORIA — The National Energy Board has issued new safety orders for… Continue reading

Prairie ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — This should be a weekend to remember for a very… Continue reading

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman deaths

TORONTO — The family of billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman offered… Continue reading

Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump, but doesn’t always agree

NEW YORK — As tensions between the Trump administration and the press… Continue reading

Man pays fine on library book 84 years overdue for mother

SHREVEPORT, La. — A man who returned his mom’s very overdue library… Continue reading

Blue Bombers clinch playoff spot with rare home win over Stampeders

WINNIPEG — Matt Nichols threw for more than 300 yards for the… Continue reading

Most Read