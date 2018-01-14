RDC Queens outside hitter Miranda Dawe was player of the game on Saturday night. (File Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Queens volleyball sweep at SAIT, Kings drop five-set match

The RDC Queens picked up a weekend sweep of the SAIT Trojans on Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

RDC won Friday in three sets over SAIT, then also picked up a tight three-set victory on Saturday (26-24, 25-14, 28-26).

Fifth-year outside hitter Miranda Dawe of Grande Prairie was once again an offensive dynamo for the Queens, with a game-high 17 kills and was selected as RDC Player of the Game. She also added 12 digs and two blocks.

Veteran hitter McKenna Barthel finished the night with 10 kills, seven blocks, and four aces. Setter Chanelle Kayser also had 34 assists, four digs, and one ace.

The Queens (13-3) will play the first place Briercrest College Clippers (15-1) on the road next weekend. RDC is the only team to beat the Clippers this season.

The RDC Kings were ousted in five sets by the SAIT Trojans Saturday (25-17, 25-18, 16-25, 20-25, 9-15).

After winning the first two sets, the Kings struggled to find their offensive push and ultimately dropped the match.

Second-year Hamish Hazelden from Espearance, Australia led the way for the Kings. The six-foot-seven right side had 13 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces in the loss. Evan Parchomchuk had 10 kills for RDC and Adam Turlejski had nine.

RDC (9-7) will play the Briercrest College Clippers (11-5) next weekend in a pair of matches on the road. The Kings are tied for third in the ACAC Men’s Volleyball South Division with the Lethbridge College Kodiaks and the Medicine Hat College Rattlers. All three teams have 18 points. The Clippers sit second with 22 points and Trojans lead with 28 points.


