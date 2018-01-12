Red Deer College Queen Katrina Dawe had a game high 14 kills on Friday night. File photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Queens volleyball win at home, Kings lose to SAIT

Kings basketball also pick up win in Lethbridge

Katrina Dawe led the way for the RDC Queens in a four-set victory over the SAIT Trojans in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

In their first home match since the holiday break, RDC picked up the convincing win (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16).

Dawe, a second year outside hitter from Grande Prairie had a game high 14 kills to go along with 11 digs and one ace. Miranda Dawe also had a strong game with 12 kills and 18 digs. The Queens had 14 aces total in the match.

The RDC Kings fell in four sets to SAIT (25-23, 15-25, 12-25, 18-25).

Hamish Hazelden had 11 kills in the loss and Isaiah Stime chipped in eight digs.

The Kings basketball team earned a 96-88 win over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

A 23-point fourth quarter powered RDC to the win and first-year guard Omon Edobar from Calgary had a big night with 25 points, five rebounds and six assists. Darien Valdes had a team high nine rebounds and chipped in 20 points. Dshawn Tyrell also had 20 points for RDC.

The RDC Queens basketball team lost 69-45 on the road to the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

Paige Schultz, a first year guard from Saskatoon, Sask. had a team high 10 points for RDC. The Queens were 19-for-58 from the field and 5-for-21 from three in the loss. Third year forward Emily White also had six points for the Queens.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rebels lose 10th straight
Next story
Darnell Nurse scores twice, Oilers beat Coyotes 4-2

Just Posted

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Cronquist House getting repairs

Veranda will be fixed with $10,200 from Alberta Historical Resources Foundation

Council nixes downtown winter patio for 2019 Games

Councillors say plenty of other venues for Games visitors

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Two flu-related deaths in Central Alberta

Two Central Albertans with the flu have died this season out of… Continue reading

Celebrating 10 years of Bull Skit Comedy

Bull Skit Comedy is celebrating 10 years of making people laugh in… Continue reading

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month