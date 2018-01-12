Queens volleyball win at home, Kings lose to SAIT

Kings basketball also pick up win in Lethbridge

Katrina Dawe led the way for the RDC Queens in a four-set victory over the SAIT Trojans in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

In their first home match since the holiday break, RDC picked up the convincing win (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16).

Dawe, a second year outside hitter from Grande Prairie had a game high 14 kills to go along with 11 digs and one ace. Miranda Dawe also had a strong game with 12 kills and 18 digs. The Queens had 14 aces total in the match.

The RDC Kings fell in four sets to SAIT (25-23, 15-25, 12-25, 18-25).

Hamish Hazelden had 11 kills in the loss and Isaiah Stime chipped in eight digs.

The Kings basketball team earned a 96-88 win over the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

A 23-point fourth quarter powered RDC to the win and first-year guard Omon Edobar from Calgary had a big night with 25 points, five rebounds and six assists. Darien Valdes had a team high nine rebounds and chipped in 20 points. Dshawn Tyrell also had 20 points for RDC.

The RDC Queens basketball team lost 69-45 on the road to the Lethbridge College Kodiaks.

Paige Schultz, a first year guard from Saskatoon, Sask. had a team high 10 points for RDC. The Queens were 19-for-58 from the field and 5-for-21 from three in the loss. Third year forward Emily White also had six points for the Queens.



