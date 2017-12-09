Rachel Homan advances to Olympic Trials final with win over Jennifer Jones

OTTAWA — Local favourite Rachel Homan defeated Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to lock up a spot in the final of the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.

The Ottawa skip stole a single point in the seventh end and came through with a takeout in the 10th for the win to the delight of the crowd at Canadian Tire Centre.

Homan will next play Calgary’s Chelsea Carey, who advanced straight to Sunday’s championship by finishing first in round-robin play at 8-0.

The men’s semifinal between Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen and Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., was set for Saturday night. The winner will play Calgary’s Kevin Koe in Sunday’s final.

After an opening blank, Jones delivered a nice freeze to force Homan to a single in the second end. Jones ticked a guard in the third end and Homan stole one for a 2-0 edge.

Jones got on the board with a nose hit for a deuce in the fourth end. Homan answered in the fifth with a hit of her own for two and a 4-2 lead into the mid-game break.

A blank followed in the sixth end and Homan forced Jones to try to hit for a single. The Jones stone jammed and spun out to give Homan a steal of one.

Homan cleared the house in the eighth end and Jones threw her stone away for the blank. In the ninth, Homan came through with a double takeout and Jones was a little heavy on a freeze attempt.

Homan delivered a takeout and Jones settled for a draw for one.

The result means there will be new Olympic champions in both team events at the Pyeongchang Games.

Jones won women’s gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the men’s title went to Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. Jacobs did not make the playoff round this week.

Mixed doubles has been added to the Olympic program for the Feb. 9-25 Games.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Altidore the hero again as Toronto FC wins MLS Cup, avenges 2016 loss to Seattle
Next story
Rebels fall in OT to Swift Current

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family so they can get nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Getting from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton for cancer treatment in an old, broken… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month