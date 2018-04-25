Rage Fastball hit home run with participation

Red Deer Rage U14 pitcher Emma Meraw fires a pitch during play last year at Edgar Park as part of “Pink Sox” weekend for the Girls Prairie Softball League. (Photo by Byron Hackett/ Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rage Fastball will once again have record numbers in 2018.

The organization has close to 300 players registered this season and 27 teams when the first pitch is thrown in May.

President Dan Kusk, who said they had around 240 players last year, isn’t exactly sure why players in Central Alberta are being to drawn to fastball, although he thinks affordability might be one.

“This will be the third year in a row for record numbers,” Kusk said.

“Everybody is seeing an increase in number for fastball, which is good. Part of it might be that it will be back in the Olympics in a few years, Women’s Softball. That doesn’t hurt. I think one of the popularities of ball is the affordability… It’s a fairly inexpensive sport relative to hockey or ringette.”

While most Rage teams will travel throughout the summer, the Rage had so much interest at the younger age groups, they decided to create a U8 program to replace their old grassroots team that was for kids 10 and under. It filled up quickly and they have six teams this season, which Kusk figures is one of the only ones of its kind in Alberta.

“I think it’s really going to work out well to create that younger division and let a lot of six and seven-year-olds play against one another instead of having the odd 10-year-old in there,” Kusk said.

“In the past, our grassroots was just U10, we’ve narrowed it down… big numbers at those age groups.”

Kusk also thinks the Rage program is one of the only ones in the province that has three U16 teams, an age where plenty of girls are losing interest in sport these days.

“That’s really when the numbers start to dwindle off. Girls start to get pulled a lot of different directions. If they play a high level of volleyball, that season runs well into May. Kids have to make choices… We start to see that happen a bit,” Kusk noted.

Down the road, the president also foresees further growth after the creation of the Ball Academy at St. Joseph High School.

“We’re pretty excited to collaborate with them to try and promote it,” Kusk added.

“I think it’s awesome for the sport of fastball and baseball in Central Alberta. I don’t think it’s had much impact yet, but as it grows and gains exposure, we’re hoping it will succeed.”

The other big draw this summer will be the Rage Tournament from June 1-3, one that Kusk said is usually one of the biggest events of the summer.

“Our parents do a fantastic job running the tournament, so the teams that are here when they leave, ‘wow, we had a great experience’… we all know what’s happening with sport in Central Alberta, it’s becoming a major focus,” Kusk said.

The Rage will also host their annual fundraising pub night on April 28 at Bo’s Bar and Grill.



