Rage Senior Ladies lacrosse hopeful to keep growing

Red Deer Rage player Adrienne Boudreau tries to collect a rebound in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League senior ladies play at the Kinex on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

It was a tough day at the office Saturday for the Red Deer Rage.

In just game two of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League senior ladies season for the Rage Saturday at the Kinex, the loss came with a lot of learning.

After a win to open the season last Sunday, the shorthanded Rage, with just four spares suffered a 14-3 defeat against the Beaumont Bandits.

“Just running out of steam there is a huge difference. Even those couple extra players can definitely make a difference,” assistant coach Janessa Sullivan said.

“We also had a way better offensive game last week as well. We were running through and getting better shots closer to the net, which helps a lot. That didn’t quite happen in this game.”

Sullivan said after keeping the contest close in the first period at 2-1 against the Bandits, her team slowly started to tire out but still managed to find the mark a few times.

“We ran out of gas halfway through the second. Pushed through it and got a few more goals,” she said.

“Just conserve energy and keep your head up. Definitely falls apart in the defensive zone where if you’re not sticking with your man and letting them through, that’s where the shots are happening and the goals are happening.”

Sandra Bibby is one of the more experienced players on the Rage said it was a tough afternoon, but in the small five-team RMLL senior ladies circuit, all the teams are pretty close and it’s generally a pretty fun environment.

“It was a tough game, but full credit to the Bandits. They’re a tough team,” Bibby said.

“We know a lot of the girls from playing juniors and Canadian Nationals. Always a great team and it’s fun to play them regardless of the score. We would have liked to see it go a bit more in our favour.”

Bibby, 43, is a lacrosse convert. She used to be heavily involved in rugby, but after making the move to Red Deer from Edmonton, made the switch to lacrosse and made some lifelong friends. She’s never looked back.

“It’s a great way to meet friends. Instant friends,” she said. “Anyone who wants to hone their skills or give it a try, it’s a great time.”

She explained what drew her to the sport beyond the friendships was the competitiveness of the game, regardless of skill level.

“I love the athleticism. I love that anyone still can play,” she said.

“You can see the way the teams are set, you have girls of all different sizes and skill levels. I still like playing on a team that could be a professional athlete, we do have two girls who played in the NCAA, but we also have lacrosse moms and girls just starting out.”

Sullivan said they’re trying to infuse the team with young talent this year, but Bibby admitted that’s been tough without a junior team in Red Deer or much of a feeder system to build on.

“We had a lot of competition for rugby and soccer for lacrosse girls. All teams this year seem to be struggling with short benches,” Bibby added.

“Because Red Deer is a smaller centre than Edmonton and Calgary, we have draft boundaries and we can only take girls from certain areas. We also have the challenge of not having a junior team here or in the surrounding areas.”

The Rage season is a short one, starting at the end of April and finishing in July. They encourage fans to come check out the sport and new players as well join the mix.

“We’re happy to have anybody come out. We have a lot of moms and older players. I came from a rugby background, so this is my second sport,” Bibby said.

The next Rage home game is May 27 against the Rocky View Attack.



