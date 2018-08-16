Emma Meraw and the Red Deer Rage U16 girls are playing at the 2018 Girl’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Winnipeg, Man. (Advocate File Photo)

Rage U16 girls battle it out at Canadian Fast Pitch Championships

The Red Deer Rage U16 Girls are in tough at the 2018 U16 Girl’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Winnipeg, Man.

Red Deer opened the tournament with a 15-5 loss to the Fraser Valley Fusion on Wednesday morning and then lost a tight 4-2 contest to provincial rival Rivercity Hornets.

On Thursday in their first game of the day, the Rage lost 4-1 to the Tri-City Titans of B.C.

Friday they will play the Vaughan Vikings from Ontario, as well as the Saskatoon Hustlers.

For the full schedule and game scores, check out www.gc.com/tmt/summer-2018/2018-u16-girls-canadian-fast-pitch-championship-5b06237d96828a001f93295c/schedule-all.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Rebels release training camp schedule

Just Posted

Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

A Red Deer cycling group is concerned about road safety after multiple… Continue reading

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Charges included possession of stolen property

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Arson and attempted break and enter charges laid

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

‘Unavoidable accident:’ Calgary Zoo peacock dies after flying into zoo golf cart

CALGARY — One of the peacocks that often roam freely on the… Continue reading

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

CALGARY — Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline… Continue reading

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang… Continue reading

Arrests in Burnaby, B.C., as order against Kinder Morgan protest camp enforced

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters Thursday as officers enforced a… Continue reading

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

BRITT, Ont. — From a helicopter flying over a smouldering swath of… Continue reading

Calgary Fire Department logs record opioid overdose calls in July

CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department says there were a record number… Continue reading

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters when officers enforced a court… Continue reading

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month