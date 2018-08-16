Rage U16 girls battle it out at Canadian Fast Pitch Championships

The Red Deer Rage U16 Girls are in tough at the 2018 U16 Girl’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Winnipeg, Man.
Red Deer opened the tournament with a 15-5 loss to the Fraser Valley Fusion on Wednesday morning and then lost a tight 4-2 contest to provincial rival Rivercity Hornets.
On Thursday in their first game of the day, the Rage lost 4-1 to the Tri-City Titans of B.C.
Friday they will play the Vaughan Vikings from Ontario, as well as the Saskatoon Hustlers.
For the full schedule and game scores, check out www.gc.com/tmt/summer-2018/2018-u16-girls-canadian-fast-pitch-championship-5b06237d96828a001f93295c/schedule-all.
