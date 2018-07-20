Rage U19B set for Western Canadian Championships

The Red Deer Rage U19B Rage pulled off a remarkable run to earn their spot at the Western Canadian Softball Championships.

The Rage will head to Unity, Sask., from Aug. 3-6 to compete for western supremacy, after winning the provincial title on July 15.

Red Deer opened provincials in Irma with a pair of victories on July 13 but lost of a trio of games on Saturday to put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

“We narrowly avoided a tiebreaker. There were a couple of upsets which set us into the third place going into the playoffs,” head coach Dean Pasiuk recalled.

On finals Sunday, the Rage needed three victories to earn a provincial title. They beat Lacombe in the third versus fourth game and topped the defending provincial champs 4-0 in the semi-final. In the final, they ousted the Central Alberta Impact 9-5.

“They came to play on Sunday and they erased the memories of Saturday and played flawless ball,” Pasiuk said about his team.

“We hit the ball when we needed to. They played incredible defence when they needed too. Our pitching staff did an incredible job keeping hitters off balance. We just came together at the right time on Sunday and played super good ball.”

After a defeat in the provincial final, Pasiuk said the team had three goals this season. Firstly, winning the Girls Prairie Softball League which they did then win provincials and play at Westerns. With the tournament last weekend, they accomplished all three.

“Most of these girls have been playing rage ball their whole lives,” Pasiuk added.

“That core group of girls that have been playing together for a lot of years really held the fort down when things were looking shaky on Saturday.”

Other Central Alberta teams that won provincial titles last weekend included the U10 Boys Olds Spitfires, U14B Girls Elnora Eagles, U16C Girls Stettler Storm, U16D Bentley Blue Jays, and the U19C Girls Stettler Storm. For the Bentley Blue Jays, it was their second straight provincial title.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The U16D Bentley Blue Jays earned a provincial title last weekend in Delburne. It was their second title in a row. They topped the Vermillion Shadows 18-10 in the final to earn the tournament victory. Top row, (L to R): Troy Pollitt (coach), Taylor Balazsi, Sage Bowen, J’lyn Bickford, Ayden Pollitt, Mackenzie Dojahn, Hannah Dojahn, Dakota Greenlees, Allison Pollitt (coach), Grant Pavely (coach). Bottom row (L to R): Phil Haarstad (coach), Caitlyn Cull, Darby Haarstad, Kammy Park, Molly Haarstad, Kaitlyn Gillis. Missing: Isabel McKie.

Previous story
Raptors president Masai Ujiri working on selling Kawhi Leonard on Toronto

Just Posted

Eager-beaver cannabis entrepreneurs already waiting outside Red Deer City Hall

Appications will be accepted on a first-come basis starting on Tuesday

Like father like son: Red Deer area Dreeshen family dedicates life to public service

There are three jobs that could be considered the Dreeshen family business:… Continue reading

Restaurant owner concerned about Gasoline Alley road changes

Nearly 20 trucks were lined up on the service road in front… Continue reading

Preliminary hearings set for two men charged in weapons and drugs bust

A Red Deer man and Sylvan Lake man are facing 80 charges

Eight dogs found in Innisfail hotel room were kept in cages

Eight dogs, kept in cages in a small hotel room in Innisfail… Continue reading

WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days

PHOTOS: Dogs, horses and more animals at Westerner Days

Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days

Red Deer residents can’t get enough mini-doughnuts

Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red… Continue reading

Four-car crash, including RCMP vehicle, on Highway 2

Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month