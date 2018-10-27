The Notre Dame Cougars won the title at the 45th annual Lindsay Thurber varsity volleyball tournament on Saturday. (Contributed Photo)

Raiders and Cougars win at 45th Annual Lindsay Thurber Varsity volleyball tournament

It was another successful weekend for Red Deer volleyball teams at home.

The Notre Dame Cougars won the boys title at the 45th annual Lindsay Thurber Varsity tournament and the Raiders’ girls were also winners in their own gym.

Notre Dame knocked off the Jasper Place Rebels 25-22, 25-18 to win the tournament.

On the girls side, the Raiders topped the Harry Ainlay Titans 25-17, 25-18 to pick up their second straight tournament win.

High School volleyball regular season action wraps up this week before playoffs start on Nov. 13.


The Lindsay Thurber Raiders girls senior girls won gold at the 45th annual Lindsay Thurber varsity volleyball tournament on Saturday. (Contributed Photo)

