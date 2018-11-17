Raiders and Lightning both fall in high school football regional finals

It was a tough weekend for Central Alberta high school football.
The Lindsay Thurber Raiders fell in the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tier I North Regional Final. They managed to put up 21 points Saturday against the top Tier one team in the province but still lost 49-21 to the Harry Ainley Titans in Edmonton.
The Hunting Hills Lighting also failed to advance in the ASAA Tier II South Regional Final. Hunting Hills traveled to Okotoks and dropped a 28-13 decision to the Holy Trinity Academy Knights.
In Tier IV play, the Settler Wildcats fell 20-10 to the St. Paul Lions.
The Lacombe Rams also lost in the Tier III Bantam Final 61-0 to the Grande Prairie Broncos on Friday in Lacombe.
