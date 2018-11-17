Raiders and Lightning both fall in high school football regional finals

It was a tough weekend for Central Alberta high school football.

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders fell in the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tier I North Regional Final. They managed to put up 21 points Saturday against the top Tier one team in the province but still lost 49-21 to the Harry Ainley Titans in Edmonton.

The Hunting Hills Lighting also failed to advance in the ASAA Tier II South Regional Final. Hunting Hills traveled to Okotoks and dropped a 28-13 decision to the Holy Trinity Academy Knights.

RELATED:

Red Deer’s Josh Campbell earns football opportunity of a lifetime

Hunting Hills Lightning win seventh senior football city title

In Tier IV play, the Settler Wildcats fell 20-10 to the St. Paul Lions.

The Lacombe Rams also lost in the Tier III Bantam Final 61-0 to the Grande Prairie Broncos on Friday in Lacombe.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bantam AAA Rebels high-octane offence scores another big win

Just Posted

Photos: Hundreds attend Red Deer Lights the Night

Cold weather didn’t stop people from enjoying holiday festivities

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Backlog of irregular asylum claims has ballooned to over 28,000

OTTAWA — The backlog of asylum claims from irregular migrants awaiting a… Continue reading

Canada Post asks for halt to international shipments as parcel backlog grows

OTTAWA — Canada Post has asked its international partners to halt mail… Continue reading

Killer wildfire, bar shooting draw Trump to California

WASHINGTON — The killer wildfire in Northern California and the recent country-music… Continue reading

Trump visits as California struggles to locate 1,000 people

PARADISE, Calif. — President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday… Continue reading

UK leader fights back against critics amid Brexit upheaval

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May fought back against critics of… Continue reading

Workers at Quebec-run liquor stores begin 3-day strike, shutting down most outlets

MONTREAL — A labour dispute that began with stickers on store windows… Continue reading

Trump’s heated rhetoric not in line with U.S. actions: American senators

HALIFAX — Two outspoken U.S. senators — one Republican and one Democrat… Continue reading

B.C. government to bring lower transgender surgery to the province

VANCOUVER — Gwen Haworth says she always knew her gender identity, even… Continue reading

Action needed to reverse Canada’s wildlife decline, conservationists say

MONTREAL — Canada may be known for its wide-open spaces and wildlife,… Continue reading

Vancouver lawyer who prosecuted Khmer Rouge leaders welcomes genocide verdict

OTTAWA — A Vancouver lawyer who helped prosecute two of the Khmer… Continue reading

Trade war between U.S., China shows no sign of abating amid tough talk at APEC

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea — Leaders from the world’s two biggest… Continue reading

Most Read