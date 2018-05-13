Rampage score 9 third period goals in win over Olds Mavericks

Kaden Christensen leaps in the air and fires a shot past Olds Mavericks goalie Lance Heck in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I play at the Kinex Sunday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

In just their second meeting through a handful of games this season, it looks like a bit of a rivalry is brewing between the Red Deer Rampage and Olds Mavericks.

The Rampage topped Olds 16-8 in the second game of Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I season and when the two squads met Sunday at the Kinex it was a battle from the start.

Red Deer, one of the top teams in the Junior B ranks last year managed to pull away in the third period and improve their record to 3-1 on the season with the 16-7 victory.

“It was a fun game,” said Rampage 20-year-old veteran Matt Giele.

“Especially with them in their first year, both teams want to win that kind of game. In our home barn, they especially want to push us.”

The Rampage powered through to the win with a flurry of goals in the final frame, scoring three times in less than two minutes after the Mavericks cut the deficit to 7-6 early in the period.

“Just energy and aggression. Not looking for the ball to come to us, we’re going after the ball and really in those five to 10 minutes, that’s how we should be playing for a full sixty. The guys enjoyed the win, but they know they can play a lot better,” said Rampage head coach Trey Christensen.

Both Elijah Johanson and Connor Shantz had hat tricks for Red Deer in the win. Ben Arifin, Logan Clarkson and Kaden Christensen each added a pair of goals, while Giele, Logan Elliot, Riley Woytas and Sheridan Cook added singles.

For Olds, Kyle Galisky had a hat trick and Matthew Gaudette added a pair. Caden Switzer and Marshall Bloomfield also scored for the Mavericks.

This year is the first season for Olds in the RMLL Junior B Tier I ranks. Although they’ve yet to pick up a win this season in five games, they hung tough for two periods with one of the best junior B teams in the country Sunday.

“We came out flying and with a good game plan and they did what they were told to do,” said Mavericks head coach Colby Bannister.

“Just like every other game simple breakdowns catch up to us. Baby steps, we’re moving up to the Tier I league and as soon as we can get through the baby steps we’ll be a great team. It’s not going to be as easy as they thought it was going to be. Transition is the biggest thing, they aren’t used to that step up, transition game. It’s catching us a lot.”

Christensen added he’s already seen a big jump from game two for the Mavericks and expects they’ll keep improving as the season wears on.

“We’re a high calibre team and they’re pretty new to the league. It’s always tough, they’re taking their bumps and bruises now, but they’re a lot better than the last time we played them. They’re steadily improving, it’s a tough spot,” he said.

The next home game for the Rampage is May 27 at the Kinex. Olds will be back at the Sportsplex on May 31.



