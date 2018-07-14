Rampage win final home game of RMLL regular season

The Red Deer Rampage closed out their regular season home schedule with a win on Friday night.

The Rampage picked up an 8-7 win over the Saskatchewan Swat in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I play.

Red Deer opened the game with three quick goals but the Swat responded with four late in the first frame. The home side scored four more goals in the second and a third-period marker to finish the game.

Riley Woytas notched a hat trick for the Rampage, while Jordon Waddell added a pair of goals. Sheridan Cook, Elijah Johanson and Ben Arifin each added a goal.

The Rampage wrap up the regular season on Sunday in Calgary.



