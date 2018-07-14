Rampage win final home game of RMLL regular season

The Red Deer Rampage closed out their regular season home schedule with a win on Friday night.

The Rampage picked up an 8-7 win over the Saskatchewan Swat in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I play.

Red Deer opened the game with three quick goals but the Swat responded with four late in the first frame. The home side scored four more goals in the second and a third-period marker to finish the game.

Riley Woytas notched a hat trick for the Rampage, while Jordon Waddell added a pair of goals. Sheridan Cook, Elijah Johanson and Ben Arifin each added a goal.

The Rampage wrap up the regular season on Sunday in Calgary.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer serves up (and devours) thousands of pancakes at Bower Place Pancake Breakfast

More than 6,000 hungry people attend

Some first responders from Humboldt Broncos bus crash get mental-health break

WASKESIU, Sask. — Paramedic Deanndra King was on a day off, getting… Continue reading

Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Yee-ha! Get lost in the Lacombe corn maze’s rodeo theme

Red Deer’s upcoming Canadian Finals Rodeo event inspired this year’s design

Raising difficult dahlias has made Red Deer hobbyist an Alberta expert

Lorne McArthur runs the only trial garden for dahlia hybridizations in Canada

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

6 people injured in fastest San Fermin bull run of the year

PAMPLONA, Spain — Spanish health officials say the final bull run of… Continue reading

Central Alberta woman’s squirming worm video goes viral

A short video of a squirming worm in Sylvan Lake has gone… Continue reading

Red Deer MP returns from European trip as part of delegation

A Red Deer MP returned to Canada after being a part of… Continue reading

Photo: Free Slurpee Day

Family picks up 17 slurpees going from store to store

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month