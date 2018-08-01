New York Rangers center Ryan Spooner (23) fights for the puck against Washington Capitals’ Brooks Orpik (44) and Matt Niskanen (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Washington. The Rangers have agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with restricted free agent Spooner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Wass

Rangers agree to 2-year deal with forward Ryan Spooner

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with restricted free agent Ryan Spooner.

Spooner, acquired from Boston in the Rick Nash deal at the trade deadline last season, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing this Saturday.

He had four goals and 12 assists in 20 games with the Rangers, and finished the season with a career high-tying 13 goals and 28 assists in 59 games overall. For his career, the 26-year-old has totalled 45 goals and 113 assists in 273 career games over six seasons with Boston and New York.

The deal announced Tuesday means New York has avoided arbitration with all four players who filed, re-signing each in an eight-day stretch. Forward Jimmy Vesey signed a $4.55 million, two-year contract last Tuesday, defenceman Brady Skjei agreed to a $31.5 million, six-year deal Saturday, and forward Kevin Hayes got a one-year, $5.175 million on Monday.

Previous story
Women’s No. 1 player has eye on British-Open

Just Posted

Citing competitiveness pressures, feds ease carbon tax thresholds

OTTAWA — Bowing to concerns about international competitiveness, the Trudeau government is… Continue reading

Facebook finds ‘sophisticated’ efforts to disrupt elections

NEW YORK — Facebook elevated concerns about election interference Tuesday, announcing that… Continue reading

Aeromexico crash: Stronger planes can mean fewer fatalities

FRANKFURT — Passengers in plane crashes like Tuesday’s Aeromexico accident — in… Continue reading

Inflation, gas prices, tariffs squeeze consumers

The price of a can of Coca-Cola? Likely going up. A package… Continue reading

Woman accused in fatal drugstore stabbing to appear in court today

TORONTO — A woman recently found fit to stand trial in a… Continue reading

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

Three dead in two Alberta collisions hours apart

Separate highway accidents just hours apart in Alberta have left three people… Continue reading

Brookfield Infrastructure buying Enercare in friendly deal valued at $4.3B

TORONTO — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has made a $4.3-billion friendly takeover offer… Continue reading

Tim Hortons parent company poses rise in profits following franchisee strife

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Months of heated relations with a group of rebellious… Continue reading

Lawsuit against Soulpepper co-founder Albert Schultz ‘resolved’: lawyer

TORONTO — A lawyer representing theatre impresario Albert Schultz says lawsuits alleging… Continue reading

Toronto film fest Canadian lineup has titles by Denys Arcand, Jennifer Baichwal

TORONTO — Contemporary anxieties and Indigenous issues are among the themes in… Continue reading

Rangers agree to 2-year deal with forward Ryan Spooner

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have agreed to a two-year,… Continue reading

Women’s No. 1 player has eye on British-Open

By Steve Douglas THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Ariya Jutanugarn is coming round reluctantly… Continue reading

Ultralight pilot dead in Alberta crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The pilot of an ultralight… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month