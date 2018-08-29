Raonic cruises into US Open third round with win over Simon

NEW YORK — Milos Raonic cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Gilles Simon on Wednesday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., had 17 aces to Simon’s none and broke his French opponent on three of six chances.

The hard-serving Canadian improved to 5-1 against Simon, with victories in all three of their hardcourt matches.

Raonic will next face 2016 U.S. Open winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

Wawrinka, who missed the 2017 U.S. Open, is on a nine-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows.

Raonic has beaten Wawrinka just once in five matches over his career.

Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil played second-round matches later on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Column: Pay to watch golf? Tiger and Phil in a money grab
Next story
Martin Brodeur returns to Devils in business role

Just Posted

Paterson Grain terminal welcomes public to grand opening

Bowden-area terminal to load grain bound for B.C. port and beyond

Customized camper school bus stolen in Rocky Mountain House

Scuba instructor Denise Boniface said the bus was taken Tuesday

Red Deer fire ban lifted

The city announced the ban was lifted Wednesday morning

Red Deer’s 911 service already in line with new provincial standards, says manager

‘Time is of the essence’

Central Alberta Realtors Association shows off renovated office

Renovations provide seminar space and other improvements

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Martin Brodeur returns to Devils in business role

NEWARK, N.J. — Martin Brodeur is back with the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Veteran NHL player Matt Stajan signs signs with Germany’s Red Bulls

MUNICH — Veteran NHL centre Matt Stajan is headed to Germany. The… Continue reading

Raonic cruises into US Open third round with win over Simon

NEW YORK — Milos Raonic cruised into the third round of the… Continue reading

Nova Scotia sinkhole grows slightly, now ‘undercutting’ nearby parking lot

OXFORD, N.S. — The unpredictable sinkhole that has swallowed up trees and… Continue reading

B.C. extends state of emergency to deal with wildfires across province

VICTORIA — British Columbia is extending its wildfire state of emergency to… Continue reading

Political outrage over Veterans Affairs’ decision to fund murderer’s PTSD help

HALIFAX — Political outrage is building over Veterans Affairs Canada’s decision to… Continue reading

Air Canada says mobile app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

MONTREAL — Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn… Continue reading

German city removes Erdogan statue over security concerns

BERLIN — A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month