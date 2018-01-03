Raptors’ Dwane Casey picks up coach of the month honours for December

Toronto’s Dwane Casey has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference coach of the month for December.

Casey guided the Raptors to conference-best 11-3 record last month, including a 6-0 mark at the Air Canada Centre, where the Raptors have tied a franchise record with 12 straight wins.

Toronto outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game in December, good for second in the league behind the Golden State Warriors (9.3 points). The Raptors had five wins in which they scored at least 100 points while holding opponents under 100. Six of Toronto’s top 11 players have three or fewer years of NBA experience.

Golden State’s Steve Kerr earned Western Conference honours, after leading the Warriors to an NBA-best 13-2 record in December.

Other nominees for the monthly coaching awards were Chicago’s Fred Hoiberg, Cleveland’s Tyronn Lue, Houston’s Mike D’Antoni, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, Minnesota’s Tom Thibodeau, Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Washington’s Scott Brooks.

