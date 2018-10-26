Raptors extend winning streak to six games with 116-107 victory over Mavericks

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors showed off their depth Friday night and extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-best six games in the process.

Kawhi Leonard had 21 points — one of seven Toronto players in double figures — and Kyle Lowry had a double-double as the Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-107 at Scotiabank Arena.

“When everyone is locked in, we can be really special,” said Toronto forward Pascal Siakam, who had 10 points.

Lowry finished with 20 points and 12 assists as Toronto closed out a three-game homestand in style.

Both teams were shorthanded as OG Anunoby (personal), Delon Wright (adductor) and Fred VanVleet (toe) were not available for the Raptors. Devin Harris (hamstring) and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) were out for Dallas.

The Mavericks pulled within a point late in the third quarter but never led in the game.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points, Danny Green scored 15, Serge Ibaka chipped in with 11 and CJ Miles had 10. With a short bench, every Toronto player had some court time with little-used Malachi Richardson even playing eight minutes.

Toronto backup Lorenzo Brown hit a reverse layup that restored the Raptors’ double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter. He then stole the ball from Jalen Brunson near midcourt and added another layup, punctuating the effort by flexing his right biceps.

“Zo played his butt off tonight,” Lowry said. “He’s the G League MVP for a reason. He’s getting an opportunity to play with Fred and Delon being out. He stepped up tonight.”

Siakam threw down an emphatic dunk moments later to essentially put the game away.

“I thought they were bending a little bit but they didn’t break,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said of his team. “(They) took it back out to eight or 10 (points) so I was pretty proud of some of those guys that haven’t played very much.”

Luka Doncic had 22 points for the Mavericks (2-3).

The Raptors (6-0) stormed out to an 18-2 lead and held the Mavericks to a single field goal over the first six-plus minutes of the game.

“Our defence to start the game has been … what’s a G-rated word? Terrible,” said DeAndre Jordan, who had 18 points and 15 rebounds for Dallas.

Jonas Valanciunas came out of the game after two quick fouls but Serge Ibaka provided some spark off the bench. He blocked J.J. Barea and ran down the court where Lowry found him with a short pass for a basket and a foul.

Ibaka converted the three-point play and provided another nice block moments later to deny Harrison Barnes.

Green had a hot hand early, going 3 of 4 from three-point range in the opening quarter. Toronto led 39-26 after the first 12 minutes.

The Mavericks picked up the pace in the second quarter and cut the Raptors’ lead to 50-45 before Toronto called a timeout. A quick three-pointer from Lowry out of the break helped snuff the visitors’ momentum.

Lowry added a deuce on a wild layup as the shot clock expired with 5.6 seconds left in the half but Wesley Matthews answered with a corner three-pointer at the buzzer.

Toronto led 69-60 at the half.

The Raptors started strong again in the third with a long three-pointer from Lowry giving Toronto an 81-64 lead.

Dallas used a 10-0 run to cut the lead to three points before Leonard hit a 12-footer to make it 89-84. Toronto led 92-89 entering the fourth.

The Mavericks return home to play Utah on Sunday while the Raptors visit Milwaukee on Monday.

Notes: Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman and former teammate Jose Bautista watched the game from court-side seats. They received a hearty ovation when they were shown on the arena screen in the first quarter.

