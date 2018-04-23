Raptors have to hope home-court advantage will carry them past Wizards

TORONTO — The morning after the Toronto Raptors’ late-game meltdown against the Washington Wizards, DeMar DeRozan was still taking the blame.

DeRozan scored 35 points but was kicking himself for the shots he forced down the stretch, as the Raptors gave up a late eight-point lead in their 106-98 loss to Washington. The Raptors host the Wizards in Game 5 on Wednesday with the series tied at two games apiece.

“I just try to go out there and be aggressive,” DeRozan said. ”It’s just one of those nights where you find yourself sometimes you come off great, sometimes you could find yourself looking back and wishing you could take a few shots back that could have been, that you probably felt was forced. (Sunday) night was that.”

Coach Dwane Casey defended DeRozan, saying the loss was “on all of us.”

“It’s no one person.”

The Raptors will head back to Washington’s Capital One Arena for Game 6 on Friday, and Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday in Toronto.

Earning their first No. 1 seed in franchise history, the Raptors have home court for the duration of the Eastern Conference playoffs. They have to hope they play as well at the Air Canada Centre as they did during the regular season, losers of just seven games at home.

“The series is 2-2, that’s why you play the entire season to get home-court advantage,” Casey said. ”Now it’s a three-game series and we’ve got two at our house. That’s the way we’ve gotta look at it. You have a lot of series around the league, you’ve got Cleveland, you’ve got Boston in the situation. That’s why you play as hard as you do during the regular season to get home-court advantage.”

Both the Boston versus Milwaukee and Cleveland versus Indiana series are tied at two games apiece.

The Raptors have some history on their side. Since the NBA expanded to 16 teams in 1984, only five No. 8 seeds have upset top seeds in the opening round of the playoffs. But in three of the past four years, the eighth seed has pushed the opening round series to six games. Washington versus Toronto is the fourth.

As Casey has pointed out since the series tipped off however, Washington isn’t a typical No. 8 seed. All-star guard John Wall missed half the season with a knee injury, returning a couple of weeks before the playoffs began — and he looks like he never left.

“To come and think this was gonna be an easy series, I said it before it even started, it’s gonna be a nip-and-tuck dog-fight for seven games, like a lot of other series around the Eastern Conference,” Casey said. ”The Eastern Conference is a very balanced conference, a lot of even teams. You put John Wall on this team for 82 games and I guarantee they wouldn’t be eighth.”

Still, Casey said there are numerous facets of their game the Raptors must clean up, particularly unforced and uncharacteristic turnovers. They had 18 on Sunday that led to 19 points for the Wizards.

“We had 10 turnovers (that were) just bad passes,” Casey said — and to demonstrate his point, he joked with a reporter in one light-hearted moment of the team’s media availability.

“I see (the reporter) over there and I just throw it over here — and not because I know (the reporter) couldn’t do anything with it if he caught it — but just uncharacteristic things that are unexplainable,” Casey said. ”Guys they see it, they know it… it’s things we can control that just making the obvious right pass, right decisions with the ball, and then once you catch it, be decisive.”

After finishing last in the league in assists last season, the Raptors climbed to sixth this season.

Casey said players turned down wide-open shots, particularly late in the game, which contributed to DeRozan forcing shots.

“Let ‘em fly. C.J. Miles, Delon Wright, they’ve got to let those shots fly,” Casey said. “I don’t care if you miss six or seven of them, if they’re in the shot spectrum, they’re your shots, you’ve got to shoot those shots. Because, you turn down that shot … we turned down one corner three and it turned into a layup for them because of a bad pass.”

Wright, who shot 37 per cent from three-point range in the regular-season, said he was one of the worst culprits.

“Yeah, two. Two for sure. Probably could be more, I don’t know,” Wright said. ”But yeah for sure two threes that I passed up that I should’ve taken, and I already knew I should’ve.”

If there was a plus side to the Raptors’ Game 4 loss, Casey said he liked the edge his team played with for most of the game that was sorely lacking in Game 4. The Raptors raced out to an early double-digit lead, and wouldn’t relinquish it until the third quarter.

“I did like the fight,” Casey said. ”I thought we came out with the right intensity, right mindset of playing hard, physical.”

Previous story
Red Deer Ice U14 team wins silver at provincials
Next story
Maple Leafs hold moment of silence ahead of Game 6 for those affected by deadly incident

Just Posted

Red Deer massage therapist not guilty of sexual assault

Judge said he had reasonable doubt and must acquit

Update: Nine dead, 16 injured in van incident authorities call a horrific attack

TORONTO — Nine people died and 16 others were injured when a… Continue reading

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Update: Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Nine dead, 16 injured say police

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Anti-straw movement should consider people with disabilities, advocates say

TORONTO — Some Canadians who rely on plastic straws are calling on… Continue reading

City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

Talk to city staffers and council

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month