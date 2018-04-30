Raptors vs. Cavaliers: Five keys to Eastern Conference semifinal series

TORONTO — The Raptors meet Cleveland in the NBA playoffs for the third consecutive year, beginning Tuesday in Toronto.

Here are five keys to the series:

STILL THE KING — So much of this series is about LeBron James. The four-time NBA MVP has averaged 30.9 points against Toronto in their last 12 meetings, and proved once again in Cleveland’s 4-3 series win over Indiana that he can almost single-handedly win games, scoring 45 points in Game 7. The 33-year-old James logged 41.1 minutes a game in the opening round, sitting briefly in Sunday’s deciding game because of muscle cramps.

—-

IS FREDDY READY? — Toronto’s fondly named “Bench Mob” led the league in the regular season, and then closed out the Raptors’ series-clinching win at Washington on Friday by outscoring Washington’s bench 17-2. Led by guards Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright, the second unit makes Toronto, from top to bottom, a better team than Cleveland. The Raptors need VanVleet to remain healthy, however. A shoulder injury kept him out of all but three minutes of the first five games against Washington, and his presence was sorely missed.

—-

GETTING A BREATHER — When the Raptors faced Cleveland in the conference finals two seasons ago, the Raptors had played 14 games, while the Cavs had eight days off awaiting their opponent. Last season was similar: the Cavs had a week off, while Toronto and Milwaukee battled through a six-game series. The Raptors are the more rested team this time around, dispatching Washington on Friday, two days before Cleveland’s series finale. And Lowry played just 31 minutes in Game 6, while DeMar DeRozan played 33.

—-

HOMECOURT HELP — The Raptors achieved one of their biggest goals of the regular season when they locked down the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, giving them homecourt for the conference playoffs. The Raptors have lost just seven times at the Air Canada Centre this season. The two games Toronto took off Cleveland in the 2016 conference finals came at the ACC. The Raptors hope to get off to a running start with wins in Game 1 and 2 in Toronto.

—-

ROLE PLAYERS — Canadian Tristan Thompson has made more headlines on TMZ than on sports pages for his off-court indiscretions. But in his first start since March 28, Thompson made his presence felt immediately in Sunday’s win, and finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He could be a handful for Jonas Valanciunas. George Hill also returned after missing three games with back spasms. While their laser focus on LeBron, the Raptors have hope no-one else on Cleveland comes up big.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Fiala scores overtime winner as Predators tie series with 5-4 win over Jets
Next story
Rugby sevens star Jen Kish calls it quits after sacrificing her body for Canada

Just Posted

Central Alberta firefighters complete Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge

Raising money for people fighting cancer

Run/hike for hospice this Sunday in Red Deer

Registration still open for Runners and Hikers

Lacombe County prepares for climate change

Climate Resilience Express Action Plan recently developed

Creek and river levels drop in Red Deer

43rd Street reopened

Maintenance worker finds body in wall behind toilet in Calgary mall

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in a wall… Continue reading

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Longtime Blue Jays broadcaster Jerry Howarth at peace with retirement decision

TORONTO — Before a recent Blue Jays game, Jerry Howarth strolled onto… Continue reading

CREA calls for moratorium on cannabis growing at home

OTTAWA — Canada’s real estate industry organization is calling for a moratorium… Continue reading

Barbara Kopple’s upcoming film looks at immigration in Canada

TORONTO — Two-time Oscar-winning American documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple has her sights… Continue reading

PM sells Trans Mountain pipeline as Amazon announces expansion in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted the expansion of retail giant… Continue reading

New song by Chris Cornell on collection of Cash’s writings

NEW YORK — It’s inevitable that a new recording by Chris Cornell… Continue reading

Air Canada says its new loyalty program will help to increase share price further

MONTREAL — Air Canada’s move to launch its own loyalty program in… Continue reading

B.C. dinosaur museum closes doors over funds, operations feud in Tumbler Ridge

VICTORIA — A dinosaur museum in the tiny northeast British Columbia community… Continue reading

Graham Kerr celebrates the cookbook that led to his gallop

NEW YORK — Graham Kerr is having a group of guests over… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month