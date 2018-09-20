Rattie leads Oilers over Jets 7-3 to stay undefeated in exhibition play

EDMONTON — Ty Rattie had two goals and three assists and Connor McDavid added a goal and three helpers as the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated in pre-season play with a 7-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and Jesse Puljujarvi and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers, who are 3-0.

Marko Dano, Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp replied for the Jets, who dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action.

Edmonton, which dressed the more veteran lineup, got on the board first with a power-play goal midway through the first when Puljujarvi split the defence and beat Jets goalie Eric Comrie with a backhand shot.

The Oilers made it 2-0 early in the second when McDavid stole a puck and fed it over to Nugent-Hopkins for the one-timer goal.

Winnipeg pulled even with a pair of goals one minute apart, the first coming five minutes into the middle frame as Dano beat Oilers goalie Cam Talbot with a long wrist shot for his second goal of the pre-season. Shortly afterwards, Lowry tipped a Copp pass in at the side of the net.

Edmonton moved back in front with seven minutes left in the second as Cooper Marody sent a shot our front that Rattie redirected up high into the net for his third of the pre-season.

Rattie then sent McDavid in with a head of speed to score three minutes into the third.

Winnipeg responded with a power-play goal by Copp.

The Oilers got an insurance marker midway through the third when McDavid set up Nugent-Hopkins for his second of the game and added a power-play goal by Lucic with four minutes remaining.

Rattie then got his second goal and fifth point with just over a minute remaining.

The Jets return home to host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, and will then welcome the Oilers for a rematch on Sunday.

Notes: The Jets went a perfect 3-0 against the Oilers during the last regular season… Both Winnipeg goalies had Edmonton connections. Comrie is from the Alberta capital and the younger brother of former Oiler Mike Comrie. Laurent Brossoit was the Oilers’ backup goalie for most of last season and spent five years in the organization… Defenceman Darnell Nurse was in the Edmonton lineup after inking a two-year pact with the Oilers on Monday.