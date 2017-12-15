RDC Kings goalie Mike Salmon has been busy this season giving back to local schools. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC athletes finding time to give back during busy season

For many college athletes, finding time beyond their busy athletic schedule and academic commitments can be tough.

Still, throughout the fall semester and into the Christmas season, several RDC teams were key community builders across Central Alberta.

The RDC Queens volleyball team has spent time this month wrapping presents at Bower Mall to help raise money for the Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter, while the RDC curling teams helped coach Special Olympics curling in Red Deer.

“We chose Special Olympics Curling because of the need for coaches and the positive effect it can have on the appreciative Special Olympians,” said RDC Curling coach Brad Hamilton. “Volunteering is such a growth opportunity for our student-athletes as well.”

Kings Hockey goalie Mike Salmon along with other student-athletes also helped out at local schools.

At Iron Ridge Junior Campus in Blackfalds, Salmon, Queens defender Cassidy Anderson, Queens volleyball Megan Schmidt and Kings middle Adam Turlejski spoke on the importance of literacy. At G.W. Smith Elementary School, Salmon was joined by Eli Falls and they helped kids with reading, writing and math skills.

The Kings hockey team is back on the ice Jan. 5 when they host Concordia, with both volleyball teams visiting Olds Jan. 5 and 6 to kick off the second half of the year.


