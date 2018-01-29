RDC athletes of the week chosen

Runner and curler are both asset to their teams

A curler and a track-and-field athlete were chosen as Red Deer College’s athletes of the week.

Queen’s curling team member Sara McMann had a great week on the ice. The skip led the Queens to a 5-1 record at the Winter Regional and helped her team land a spot at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference next month.

The nursing student from Chauvin, Alta., strategized and pulled off a last rock draw to defeat first-place Concordia University.

Devon Gurney, an indoor track athlete, had a memorable performance at Grand Prix No. 1, helping lead the RDC Kings to a second-place finish. The runner from Prince George, B.C., took the top spot (2:54:31) in the men’s 1,000 metre finals.

The kinesiology student also finished third (1:30:97) in the 600 metre finals. The second-year student was named Male Athlete of the Meet.


