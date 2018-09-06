RDC Cross Country with a different look in 2018

RDC runner Stephen Rowley (right) crosses the finish line at the ACAC cross-country championship in Red Deer last year. (File photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The RDC Cross Country team will be hard-pressed to improve their remarkable results in 2018.

The Queens earned an Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference gold medal, while the Kings picked up bronze on home turf last season.

They will begin another pursuit of provincial excellence on Sept. 8, when they head to Edmonton for the Running Room Grand Prix 1.

“This year, we have many new faces but they are an exciting group of student-athletes,” said RDC Cross Country head coach Kari Elliott in a press release.

“As a coach, I am thrilled to be working with these high calibre competitors and I’m very pleased to see the progress they have made, especially our third-years.”

Jordana Cota was the 2017-18 ACAC Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year, winning every race she entered during the ACAC season.

The veteran Queen is not back with the team this year after graduating. Other runners not back in the fold include Breanna Berridge, Janaya Garbe, Sadie Borgfjord, Cory DeRaadt, Devon Gurney, Justin Moltzahn, and Adam Wass.

Still, both the Kings and Queens have a strong returning presence this season. Headlining the crew for the Queens is Jill Stewart, a third-year Bachelor of Science student from Red Deer, who finished fifth individually at the ACAC Championships last year and was a cross-country all-conference runner.

She will be joined by returners Shaelyn Moltzahn and Teagan Shapka, as well as newcomers Shayla Sklaruk, Mackenzie Spinks, Caitlin Debree and Deshann Valentine.

“Jill (Stewart), Shaelyn (Moltzahn), and Teagan (Shapka) are all returning and they have all been with our program for three years now, and each has improved significantly over the last few seasons,” said Elliott.

“Jill is running strong and coming off a solid summer of training. She has already set a few personal bests in local road races and will be one of our leaders.”

The Kings will also have a pair of returning runners, as Stephen Rowley and Lucas Wessner are back in the mix. They will be joined by talented rookie athletes, Matt Hope, Daniel Szucs, Carson Schiller, Devin Saunders, Jakob Vollmerhaus and Cooper Cheshire.

“This Kings team is perhaps the strongest it has ever been since I’ve been coaching at RDC,” added Elliott.

“Stephen Rowley has been training very hard this summer and is in excellent condition, and as competitive as ever.”

They will travel to SAIT for their second race of the season on Sept. 15, before competing on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13 on the road. The ACAC Championships will be held at Lakeland College, while nationals are Nov. 10 at Seneca College in Ontario.



