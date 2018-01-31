RDC Curling teams all qualify for provincials

Sarah McMann, a first-year skip for the RDC Queens was athlete of the week as she lead the team to a 5-1 performance at regionals on the weekend. (Photo Courtesy of RDC Athletics facebook)

All three RDC curling teams are one step closer to provincial supremacy after a successful trip to the Alberta College Athletic Conference Winter Regionals on the weekend.

The Queens had the best showing of the three RDC rinks, going 5-1 at the event and are a combined 8-4 through both regional qualifiers. The top four teams from the region advanced to provincials later this month.

“They could have easily been undefeated. They played quite well,” RDC Curling head coach Brad Hamilton said.

Sarah McMann of Chauvin, Alta., in her first year as skip for the Queens but third at RDC powered the team with a number of big shots including a draw to the four foot that helped upset Concordia. She was named the RDC Female Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“Her strategy improved (a lot). You have to be a different person to enjoy throwing those last two rocks and she’s grown more and more comfortable doing that as the year has gone on,” Hamilton said.

The Kings finished just 3-2, but after a 5-0 finish in the Fall bonspiel were tied for first in the region with Concordia University at 8-2.

“I’m not sure they ever got comfortable, I don’t know whether it was the ice or pressure,” Hamilton said.

The mixed team had a bit more trouble earning their qualifying spot but ended up with three straight victories and a berth in provincials.

“Started off slow, but by the end of it they were playing great as well,” Hamilton said.

They will all travel to the ACAC Curling Championships in Camrose from Feb. 16-18. Hamilton said both the Kings and Queens have high expectations for Camrose.

“The goal is gold, but they do realize all four teams in the women’s (bracket) are so even. It is whoever curls well is going to win that weekend,” Hamilton said.

“The guys will be shooting for gold and think it’s gold or nothing but I’m sure they’ll take a spot at nationals too.”

If all goes well in Camrose, the top three teams in Alberta will qualify for Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Nationals, which are in Leduc in March.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter