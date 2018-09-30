RDC Golf team with medal haul at ACAC Golf Championships

RDC Kings first-year golfer Chase Broderson finished second individually at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships at Alberta Springs on the weekend. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Battles on the golf course often come down to the toughest individual mentally and that was no more evident than at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships.

On a bitterly cold weekend at Alberta Springs Golf Resort, players battled the elements, pushed through frost delays and extremely tough conditions for 36 holes.

A great weekend for the students with the ACAC championships here at Alberta Springs. Mighty cold weather but some great scores posted. Congratulations to all the winners and best of luck for the future! @RDCgolf @CUE_Athletics @MHCollege @sait @GoAugie @MacEwanU @PortageCollege pic.twitter.com/4qUtch3BA3 — Alberta Springs Golf (@albertasprings) October 1, 2018

Both the RDC Kings and Queens finished in the top three, with the Kings earning bronze in team play and the Queens finishing with silver. In the inaugural mixed team event, RDC also earned gold.

The Kings and Queens each qualified for the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association at Desert Blume in Medicine Hat from Oct. 15-19.

“Conditions were extremely difficult out there, there’s no doubt about that. It was a grind. I think that there were some positives and some predictable pieces. Such as the higher scores,” said RDC Golf coach Scott Bergdahl.

All in all, I’m extremely proud of the team because they toughed it out. As did all players. They really dug down deep.”

RDC Kings first-year golfer Chase Broderson of Lacombe had a stellar performance in his first championship, finishing with silver individually at plus-seven for the event.

He finished six shots back of Michael Harrison of University of Alberta-Augustana. Broderson said after his final-round 78 that it was all about being prepared and keeping it simple.

“I played good, kept it in the fairway. I don’t think I made a double bogey the whole tournament, that helped out a lot,” Broderson said.

“Just come prepared, having the right gear. Staying focused and grinding it out.”

Veteran Kings player Logan Hill finished tied for sixth with a two-day total of 154 and Darin Bertschi was 10th with a 157.

Shaye Leidenius, the defending ACAC Champion and the reigning ACAC Women’s Player of the Year ground out a bronze medal finish. Leidenius opened the tournament with an 83, before firing an 84 Sunday.

“It was a struggle out there. Just grinding to try and make pars and save your round. It was cold and snowing and gross. Pretty much who can survive the longest,” she said.

“Last year and the year before when we played our ACAC Championships, it was pretty gross. Gotta play through it, it’s Alberta weather so you never know what’s going to happen.”

The veteran Queens golfer beat first-year teammate Chole Sies by just one stroke and RDC’s Bradie Ouellette- Pillman was fifth on the women’s side. Queens’ golfer Paige Tichkowsky ended ninth individually.

RDC also earned provincial gold in the mixed team event. Bergdahl said that win is special because, in the last two years, he has seen the RDC program grow because of the mixed-play opportunities.

“We brought in the mixed team last year as a demonstration sport and the idea was to be a little bit more inclusive with the males and females that weren’t really the top players,” he said.

“As a result, we’ve been able to grow our ladies side a little bit. We had 20 females in Alberta, we have 20 in the rest of Canada.”

Bergdahl was also honoured on the evening, bringing home the 2018 ACAC Coach of the Year award.



RDC Queens third-year golfer Shaye Leidenius finished with bronze at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships on Sunday at Alberta Springs Golf Resort. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)