RDC Golfers earn Athlete of the Week honours

RDC Kings first-year golfer Chase Broderson finished second individually at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships at Alberta Springs on the weekend. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

A pair of RDC golfers battled valiantly through elements on the weekend and for their efforts earned RDC Athlete of the Week nods.

Chase Broderson was named the Male Athlete of the Week and Shaye Leidenius was the Female Athlete of the Week.

Just a rookie on the RDC Golf team, Broderson showed his poise in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Golf Championships at Alberta Springs Golf Resort.

The Lacombe native did not record a double bogey in the tournament and finished with a two-day total of seven-over-par (151). He finished six strokes back of winner Michael Harrison of University of Alberta- Augustana, who had a score of one-over-par. Broderson also helped the Men’s team to a bronze medal finish and the mixed team to an overall victory.

He will now represent RDC at Desert Blume in Medicine Hat from Oct. 16-19 at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships.

Leidenius, a third-year member of the RDC golf team relied on her experience en route to a bronze medal finish at the ACAC Golf Championships at Alberta Springs Golf Resort.

The Ponoka native finished 23-over-par (167) for the two-day tournament, 17 strokes back of winner Becky Martin of Medicine Hat College. Leidenius was the defending champion of the event after a win in 2017 and she was also the ACAC Female Golfer of the year for 2017-18.

Along with her individual bronze, Leidenius was part of the mixed team gold medal, as well as the silver-winning women’s team. She will once again represent RDC at the CCAA Golf Championship next week.



