RDC Kings add offensive fire power for next season

The RDC Kings will have some new weapons on forward when the 2018-19 ACAC season starts. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings will be loaded full of scoring depth when they hit the ice next season at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.

Kings hockey announced the commitment of three forwards this week, all of whom bring high-calibre offensive talent to the mix for head coach Trevor Keeper and his group.

Ross Heidt has the most pedigree, as the 22-year-old Red Deer native spent the last two season with Alaska-Fairbanks in the NCAA. He scored seven goals in each of his first two years with the Nanooks and is returning home to join the education program at RDC.

Keeper said from what he’s heard, Heidt might be one of the fastest players in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference. The Kings head coach is excited for the dynamic five-foot-9, 174-pound winger to join the program.

“Very talented player, he’s got tons of speed. Very fit. Skilled and with that speed he’ll be very effective in our league,” Keeper said.

“He’s had two years of NCAA Division 1 experience, so he’s coming in as a 23-year-old, he’ll make an immediate impact.”

Heidt played his minor hockey in Red Deer and had 34 points in 35 games with the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs back in the 2013-14 season. In two seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League, Heidt had 49 goals and 36 assists in 104 games.

Chance Longjohn was the captain of the Notre Dame Hounds in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League last year, where he notched 23 goals and 46 assists in 55 games. He added four points in four playoff games. Keeper noted that from his experience in the SJHL, Longjohn should be able to step up and handle the rigours of the ACAC right away.

“Besides his offensive skill set, he’s really good playing in tight spaces – protecting the puck. He’s strong and sturdy,” Keeper said.

“He’s also really good on the defensive side. He’s got a good hockey IQ and understands how to be a complete player.”

Ryley Smith, 21, is another forward that will be at RDC in the fall. Smith also played for the Optimist Chiefs in the 2014-15 season. He played three years with the Olds Grizzlys of the AJHL, but split the final 24 games of this season between the Whitecourt Wolverines and Calgary Mustangs.

“He’s a very offensive player. The defensive side of his game is strong as well, but he’s a flashy, offensive player. He had a couple of seasons where he was almost a point-a-game in the Alberta Junior League. He’s gotta fill out a bit,” Keeper said.

“I see him as a player that will really develop and become better than he is. He’s a good character kid and knows what he wants to do in school.”

Keeper added that he expects to land a few more commitments from players once the WHL season ends and a few other decisions are made. He’s hoping to fill a few more spots on the back end as well as picking up another goalie.

The Kings are also moving out of the Penhold Multiplex this month and will be in their new home at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre for training camp in August.

“Penhold was great, it was a great place for us to play and they treated us very well. Just to be right on campus– we’ll have more fans and logistically, not having to haul stuff back and forth. All those things just make the program a little more professional,” Keeper said.



