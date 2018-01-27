RDC Queens forward Emily White had a game high 15 rebounds for the Queens in a win on Saturday. (File Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings and Queens basketball earn wins at home

Both teams had quarters in which they scored less than 10 points but the RDC Queens outlasted the Olds College Broncos 49-48 at RDC Saturday night.

RDC was up 27-22 at half, but were outscored 11-5 in the third and needed a 17-point fourth to preserve the win.

Maya Parker was the leading scorer for the Queens with 10 points in the game, while Mary Krause and Emily White added eight each. White had a monster night defensively with 15 boards and seven steals.

Brittney Thibeaux of the Broncos was the leading scorer in the game with 16 points.

The RDC Kings were also able to pull out a 98-76 victory over the Broncos.

Daniel Powell had a massive night for RDC with 30 points and 21 rebounds.

Third-year guard Spencer Klassen also had a strong game with 22 points and four assists. First-year guard Omon Edobar had 13 points, while Dshawn Tyrell chipped in 14 off the bench. Cody White had 12.

RDC was 41 per cent from three-point range in the win.


