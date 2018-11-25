RDC Kings and Queens basketball fall in Lethbridge

The RDC Kings finished the first half of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference basketball season on a sour note Saturday.

RDC traveled to Lethbridge College to take on the Kodiaks and dropped a 90-83 decision.

Despite the loss, a pair of Kings had monster games. Both Anthony Harper and Malik Smith put up double-doubles in the loss.

Harper, a fourth-year guard from Annapolis, Maryland had 15 points and 17 rebounds in 40 minutes of action. Smith, a third-year from California came up two rebounds short of a triple-double. He had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the loss.

Red Deer native also led the Kings with a game-high 23 points on the night.

RDC was down five after the first quarter, then trailed by eight at halftime. They cut the deficit to four in the third quarter but couldn’t close the gap in the fourth when they were outscored 22-19.

The Kings are 4-4 at the break and will play next on Jan. 4 at home against the St. Mary’s University Lightning.

The Queens also fell 77-68 Saturday to the Kodiaks.

RDC led 22-21 after the first quarter but was outscored 21-10 in the second. They also outscored the Kodiaks 36-35 in the second half but were unable to erase the deficit. Second-year guard Sandra Garica-Bernal had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

First-year Harneet Sidhu also had a strong game, with 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Kaite Ballhorn also poured in 14 points and Zeina El Barky had 11 points off the bench.


