RDC Kings and Queens both fall in opening game of ACAC Championships

It was a tough start for RDC Volleyball at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Championships.

Both the Kings and Queens fell to the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings to kick off the championships.

At Ambrose University in Calgary, the Queens, who were the higher ranked team, dropped a three-sets-to-one match to the Vikings (21-25, 16-25, 25-19, 26-28).

Queens third-year outside hitter Katrina Dawe led all players with 17 kills in the match and was player of the game for RDC. Kaylee Domoney had 36 digs and ACAC South Division rookie of the year Natalie Bloemen had 43 assists for the Queens in the loss.

They now will face the SAIT Trojans on Friday at 1 p.m.

On the men’s side, the Vikings pushed the Kings to five sets and narrowly edged out a victory (23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12) at NAIT.

RDC was up two sets but lost three straight to drop the match in five.

Fifth-year Kings outside hitter Regan Fathers had 26 kills in the loss and was their only player in double-figure kills. Vikings hitter Jesse Weber was next best with 15.

Heading into the provincial championships, the Kings were ranked fourth in Canadian collegiate volleyball, while the Vikings were unranked.

The Kings will play the Briercrest College Clippers on Friday at 1 p.m.


