RDC Kings third-year guard Malik Smith was player of the game Saturday in a win over the Briercrest College Clippers. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings basketball crush Clippers, Queens lose tight game

The RDC Kings cruised past the Briercrest College Clippers 93-52 in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference basketball play Saturday.

RDC had a 42-34 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, they blew the game open with 31 points while holding the Clippers to just five.

All five starters for RDC hit double figures, with forward Ramiro Martinez Quintanilla Jimenez leading the way. The fourth-year from Spain poured in a game-high 16 points and added 13 rebounds.

Third-year American guard Malik Smith chipped in a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 11 assists. Smith was player of the game for RDC.

Veteran Erik Bakker was also solid with 15 points and seven rebounds on the night.

Cody White chipped in 14 points off the bench.

With the win, the Kings moved to 3-1 on the season and will take on the SAIT Trojans on Nov. 9.

The RDC queens dropped a tough contest, 77-69 to the Clippers.

RDC outscored the Clippers 12-9 in the first quarter but trailed by one point at the half. In the third quarter, the Clippers scored 29 to pull away from the Queens.

Second-year guard Paige Schultz came off the bench and hit four of nine three-pointers and finished the game with 16 points.

First-year Harneet Sidhu also had a big game with 16 points and Lauren Cardinal had 11. Second-year guard Sandra Garica-Bernal had a game-high 13 rebounds and chipped in nine points and five assists. She earned player of the game honours for her efforts.

The Queens are 0-4 on the season and will travel to Calgary on Nov. 9 to take on the SAIT Trojans.

They are back at home on Nov. 10 against the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.


