RDC Kings guard Spencer Klassen puts up a layup during the fourth quarter at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Saturday against the Medicine Hat College Rattlers. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings basketball earn exciting victory over Rattlers

Queens basketball fall to 0-6

The RDC Kings managed to take the meaning of hanging on to new heights.

They snuck out a 90-87 win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers Saturday in Alberta College Athletic Conference Basketball play, but it was far from perfect.

RDC missed a collection of free throws down the stretch and finished the game just 18-31 from the charity stripe. They led 67-58 after three quarters and allowed the Rattlers to score 29 in the fourth quarter.

“It was a good game, definitely exciting. We made it a little more dramatic than probably necessary with our missed free throws down the stretch. But we were able to hang on,” said Kings head coach Clayton Pottinger.

Late in the game, twice the Kings lead was cut to one by the Rattlers but RDC was able to close the game out.

Fourth-year Spencer Klassen was big for the Kings with a game-high 26 points, six rebounds and six assists and picked up player of the game honours.

“Spencer has been consistently good, another 25-point game for him,” Pottinger said.

“Probably the main thing I really liked, is Spencer has really improved his defence over the last year or two so that makes it more comfortable for us to leave him on the floor for longer stretches.”

Khurram Sultan added 18 points, four rebounded and two assists for RDC. Eric Bakker was also huge in the win with 10 points and seven rebounds. Malik Smith had 14 points and four assists.

The Kings suffered a tough 113-86 loss Friday night to the SAIT Trojans.

At home on Saturday, the RDC Queens lost their sixth straight game. They’ve yet to win in six games on the ACAC season.

Saturday they battled but just fell short 54-47 against the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

The Queens lead 27-24 through two quarters but were outscored 30-18 in the final two in the loss.

Rookie Harneet Sidhu was their only player in double figures with 19 points.


