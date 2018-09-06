RDC Kings basketball set to reach new heights in 2018-19

The RDC Kings will need a big push from new recruits this season if they hope to match their finish from the 2017-018 season. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

They have touted the season as a new beginning.

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger is hoping a culture reset will elevate the group to new heights in the 2018-19 Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

Last year the Kings finished third in the ACAC South Conference with a 14-7 record, but dropped both games in the ACAC playoffs and were eliminated.

“Last year we had some talent and we just couldn’t quite put it together when we needed to. This year we’re really hoping for a better result,” said the Kings head coach.

“Ultimately our goal is to get back to the championship calibre of the first four years that I had here. To challenge for the ACAC championship and then to move on and challenge for the national championship.”

Since he arrived in 2011, Pottinger has taken the Kings to nationals three times, including a second place finish in 2013-14. The last four seasons, RDC has failed to medal at the ACAC Championships.

They will need to replace plenty of scoring if they plan to rise above last season’s result.

Daniel Powell, who averaged 22.6 points and 15 rebounds is not back with the team this year. First team South All-Conference selections Omon Edobar and Dshawn Tyrell are also not returning. Edobar was the ACAC South Rookie of the Year last season and averaged 18.5 points, to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Kings will return five players from the squad last year including Eric Bakker, Barzin Eskandarkhah, Spencer Klassen, Kevin Szymanek and Cody White.

Pottinger’s dedicated recruiting strategy will play a significant role in the success beyond the returning roster players.

Brandon Sackey and Ramiro Martinez-Quintanilla are two names that Pottinger expects to have an impact this season.

“Due to some targeted recruiting, we’ve found some real gems. The guys have been great to work with. They’ve been receptive and probably most importantly, at this stage, they’ve been finding chemistry with one another,” said Pottinger after a few weeks of training camp.

Also back in the fold after being away from the Kings for two years is Kitchener, Ont. native Henry Banakazo. Khurram Sultan, who played 17 games at RDC in 2016-17, is back. The guard averaged almost nine points-per-game and played 23.3 minutes that season.

“We need guys that buy into the championship culture that we’ve had here,” Pottinger said.

“It’s been somewhat eroded I think for varying reasons. Priority number one this year in recruiting was to bring in guys we feel would buy into the culture. So we can look to build that first. Once that’s there, I think a championship comes after that.”

They also added four Central Alberta rookies. Andrew Cunningham (Lacombe), Payton Baltzer (Rocky Mountain House), Rudy Soffo (Red Deer) and MacGregor Manyluk (Sylvan Lake) all joined the Kings for the 2018-19 season.

Last season in 21 regular season games, the Kings were fifth in the ACAC with a 33.7three-point shooting percentage and averaged nearly 90 points-per-game. They allowed 84 points-per-game and that is an area Pottinger believes they can find an improvement.

“The brand of basketball won’t be too much different than what you’ve seen all along,” he said.

“Tough, tough defence and we’ll look to share the ball on offence and hit them from all different angles.”

Overall, the excitement is palpable for the group with a new gym and new attitude heading into the new season. They will open exhibition play on Oct. 4 when they host their annual Thanksgiving Classic at RDC.

“I am super excited about this year. We’re dubbing it a new beginning because of the change over we’ve had but also because of the second chance for some of the guys that we’re bringing back. And of course the new facility,” Pottinger said.

“So it’s a new beginning and there’s a level of excitement there that I haven’t really seen at the beginning of a season for us and RDC Athletics in a long time.”



